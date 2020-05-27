Odia Actor Bijay Mohanty Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Hospitalised In Hyderabad (Details Inside)

Bijay Mohanty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well-known Odisha movie star Bijay Mohanty suffered a cardiac arrest on May 26, 2020 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he had gone last month to visit his daughter, reported sambadenglish.com. As per reports, the actor had gone to the hospital for a medical check-up after which he complained of chest pains and the doctors ruled out a heart attack.

The 70-year-old actor has been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and his condition is said to have improved now. His wife Tandara Ray confirmed this news.

Bijay With Wife Tandara Roy and Some Well Known Odia Industry Personalities:

The actor, who is known for his work in the Odia films and has also been a recipient of a National Award for his work on the film Chilika Tire, has a versatile acting profile to his credit. We pray for the actor's speedy recovery!