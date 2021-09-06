South star Suriya Sivakumar has announced that he will be producing actor Karthi's upcoming feature film Viruman. To to be helmed by director Muthaiya, Viruman is billed as a "family entertainer". It will also mark the acting debut of Aditi Shankar, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Shankar.Suriya shared the details of the upcoming project in a Twitter post on Sunday evening. Suriya Sivakumar, Vijay Sethupathi 's Anthology Series Navarasa Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow At 9 AM.

"Excited to present our next with my @Karthi_Offl a beautiful family entertainer directed by @dir_muthaiya #Viruman. In cinemas 2022!" he tweeted. Muthaiya, who previously directed Karthi in the 2015 hit Komban, said he was thrilled to reunite with the 44-year-old actor for the film. Aditi tweeted that Viruman was the perfect launch for her. Navarasa: Suriya Sivakumar, Vijay Sethupathi's Anthology Series to Premiere on August 6, Check Out the Mind-Boggling Teaser (Watch Video).

Check Out Suriya Sivakumar's Tweet Below:

"So excited to have signed for this project. I couldn't have asked for a better team to debut with. Blessed with the best," she wrote. The movie also stars actors Prakash Raj, Soori and Raj Kiran. Music composer is Yuvan Shankar Raja. Suriya will be producing Viruman under his banner 2D Entertainment.

