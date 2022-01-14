The makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan have dropped the promo video of the film’s third single titled “Summa Surrunu”. It is a cool dance number featuring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan. The song is crooned by Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Imman D. Sivakarthikeyan has penned the lyrics of this festive number. The full song will be out on January 16 at 6pm.

Watch The Promo Of Summa Surrunu Below:

