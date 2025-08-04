Kingdom Movie Review: Written and directed by Jersey filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom arrived in cinemas expecting to reignite Vijay Deverakonda’s box‑office fortunes. Unlike Tinnanuri’s earlier sports drama, this is an action drama with spy‑thriller undertones. Unfortunately, despite the attempt to tread new territory, the film’s promise unravels under the weight of overfamiliar tropes and a screenplay that rarely surprises. ‘Kingdom’ Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Performance Impresses, but Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Action Thriller Falls Emotionally Flat, Say Critics.

'Kingdom' Movie Review - The Plot

The story opens with a prologue set during British‑era India, where an Indian tribe is displaced after its leader - played by Deverakonda - and most of its members are massacred by the British army. Seventy years later, in 1991, we meet Suri (again played by Deverakonda), a morally conscientious police constable searching for his elder brother Shiva, who left home as a teenager.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kingdom':

Suri’s reckless streak and desperation are exploited by officer Vishwa Singh (Manish Chaudhry), who assigns him to infiltrate a smuggling cartel in Sri Lanka. The twist? One of the gangs aiding the cartel is led by none other than Shiva (Satyadev).

'Kingdom' Movie Review - A Decent First Half

Kingdom carries a Donnie Brasco‑meets‑KGF vibe but struggles to do justice to the influences. The first half is engaging, whether it’s the tense prison reunion between Suri and Shiva or the smuggling‑exchange boat chase through mangroves. The pre‑interval ambush, where Suri leads Shiva’s men to reclaim stolen gold, builds genuine intrigue, especially in how it complicates the brothers’ relationship.

A Still From Kingdom

Unfortunately, the second half sees the film lose its footing. The focus shifts to Suri’s struggle to maintain his cover but quickly falls prey to South cinema’s most overused ‘mass hero’ cliché - turning the protagonist into the Chosen One. Both narrative threads are underserved.

'Kingdom' Movie Review - A Weakly Written and Edited Second Half

One glaring issue is a needless betrayal of Suri by a key character. The given motivation - of him wanting to destroy an entire cartel - never quite lands on screen, especially since the betrayal targets only one gang rather than the entire business. It feels like certain scenes have been cut, perhaps saved for a sequel - a sequel that may never happen despite the end‑credits tease. The romantic subplot between Suri and Madhu (Bhagyashri Borse) also appears trimmed down. While this keeps the focus on the central mission, it’s awkwardly revived in the third act purely to keep Suri away from a key event - a choice that feels like an editing misstep.

A Still From Kingdom

Kingdom unfolds against one of Sri Lanka’s most turbulent political backdrops, set shortly after the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Yet, the geopolitical context feels more like a decorative layer than an integral part of the narrative. The story could just as easily have played out in any part of India without losing much impact. Moreover, portraying the Sri Lankan Tamil characters solely as irredeemable villains not only flattens them into stereotypes but also risks creating a problematic, one‑dimensional depiction of an entire community.

A Still From Kingdom

Predictability also becomes the film’s undoing in the latter half. The similarities with Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro - the island setting, the outsider‑turned‑chosen‑one arc, the ruthless father‑son cartel leaders - do Kingdom no favours, especially since Retro itself suffered from the same problem. And while Deverakonda’s physicality is leveraged for larger‑than‑life action, the set‑pieces lack the adrenaline rush such sequences demand. The Family Star Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Film Is a Kitschy Celebration of Male Bravado in the Garb of a Love Story.

'Kingdom' Movie Review - The Performances

Deverakonda delivers one of his stronger performances in recent years, but the script rarely delves into Suri’s internal conflict after the midpoint. His dynamic with Shiva never reaches the emotional intensity it needs, save for a single dockside scene. This feels strange since the director's last movie - Jersey - is still loved by fans for the movie's many effective emotional moments.

Satyadev, despite a promising build‑up, is undermined by underwritten material, the actor certainly deserves better - he really sells the emotional moments well, whenever he gets those opportunities. Bhagyashri Borse is wasted in a role stripped of potential depth. Venkitesh VP makes for a convincingly ruthless antagonist, but his menace feels one‑note, and the final showdown with Suri fizzles out.

A Still From Kingdom

Technically, Kingdom is well‑mounted. Cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John craft atmospheric frames that capture the retro setting convincingly. However, Anirudh Ravichander’s score is surprisingly underwhelming - unlike in Devara, he’s unable to lift the lacklustre storytelling here.

'Kingdom' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Kingdom had the makings of a gripping spy‑drama infused with brotherhood, betrayal, and high‑stakes action. The first half shows flashes of this potential, but the second half succumbs to predictability and overused tropes. Despite Vijay Deverakonda’s solid lead performance, this is a film that struggles to rise above its own genre clichés.

Rating: 2.0

