After multiple delays, Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Kingdom finally arrived in the theatres on July 31, 2025. The Telugu action thriller is directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda plays a larger-than-life character in the film, which features high-voltage action scenes. The film is said to be based on a patriotic theme. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead in Kingdom. Kingdom also features Satyadev and Goparaju Ramana, among others, in key roles. The buzz around Kingdom was quite high, but did the film live up to the expectations? Let's find out.

‘Kingdom’ Review Out!

Reviews for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom are out, and the film has received a mixed response from critics. Gautam Tinnanuri's direction has been praised, especially for how the first half builds intrigue without resorting to over-dramatisation. The second half, however, is said to be far more gripping, with a climax sequence that consistently maintains tension while delivering emotional depth. Another critic pointed out that a key scene in the film felt emotionally flat and was not fully explored.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kingdom’:

Moneycontrol: "The first half is slow and uninteresting, despite Gowtam Tinnanuri's efforts to create a multi-layered, emotional story with a spy thriller setting. Despite an intriguing beginning set in the British era, the movie quickly settles into a languid, melancholy plot devoid of dramatic moments or emotional highs. Kingdom is a visually stunning movie with heartfelt performances, especially from Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev, but it falls short of its full potential due to its uninspired storytelling, clichéd writing, and emotionally flat narration."

Oneindia: "Tinnanuri's storytelling stays true to his signature style-grounded, focused, and slow-burning. The first half builds intrigue efficiently with subtle cues and political undertones, avoiding the traps of over-dramatization. Kingdom might not be the emotionally soaring spy drama it promises to be, but it remains a commendable and well-crafted effort. With strong performances, especially from Vijay Deverakonda, and top-tier production values, it lays a solid foundation for what could be a more explosive second installment."

Firstpost: "Actor Vijay Devarakonda has had quite a lull at the movies off late. His anger, rage, fury, and those patented and petrifying gazes became repetitive. All of these show up in his new film Kingdom as well, but with a story that feels far more coherent and captivating. That also shows up in Kingdom, but again, the semi-engaging narrative exists to take care of the cliches. The visuals are flawed but fascinating. The VFX and CGI-coded landscapes do at times act as a deterrence, but the central character's journey kind of cruises along smoothly to make you overlook the flaws."

After reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Kingdom in the theatres?

