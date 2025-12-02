Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, known for The Family Man, tied the knot in a spiritual yogic ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, blending serenity with tradition. The intimate wedding, which followed the Linga Bhairavi Vivaha format and included the sacred Bhuta Shuddhi ritual, quickly became the talk of the town as their pictures surfaced online. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding With Raj Nidimoru, Her Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Drops Post on Social Media About THIS; Netizens Find the Timing Odd.

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shares Cryptic Post

However, amid the joyous occasion, Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De drew attention with her series of thought-provoking social media posts. Known for her spiritual outlook, Shhyamali first shared an image showing the vastness of the universe with the caption, “We live here,” marking her first post after Samantha and Raj’s marriage became public. A day earlier, she had posted a cryptic line that read, “Desperate people do desperate things,” sparking widespread speculation about whether it hinted at the newlyweds. Fans and followers flooded her comments section with questions, trying to interpret the meaning behind her posts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Her Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru in Intimate Ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore – Reports.

Shhyamali De’s Reflective Post Goes Viral

Days before the wedding, Shhyamali had shared a Sanskrit verse from the Padma Purana along with a picture of a woman wearing bottu and sindoor, writing, “Runanubhanda Rupena Pashu Patni Suta Aalaya Runakshaye Kshyayaanthi Tatra Parivedana.” She explained that it means, “Through the bond of past debts, one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease.” The deeply reflective post now appears poignant in light of Raj’s remarriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Serene Yogic Wedding

Samantha and Raj’s wedding was anything but conventional. The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2024 and got engaged earlier this year, opted for a minimalist ceremony steeped in spirituality. Their serene wedding visuals, filled with earthy tones and divine rituals, reflected calmness and devotion rather than grandeur. Samantha looked radiant in simple yet elegant traditional attire, while Raj kept his look minimalistic, complementing the sacred setting. Their wedding photos showed an undeniable sense of peace and connection, aligning perfectly with the ceremony’s yogic essence. The duo’s journey began professionally Raj directed Samantha in The Family Man 2 and later collaborated with her on Citadel: Honey Bunny and their upcoming project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Their growing camaraderie eventually blossomed into love, leading to their union. Both have moved on from their past relationships. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, with the two reportedly parting ways in 2022. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Intimate Ceremony; Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan and Others Congratulate the Couple (View Post)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru To Host Private Wedding Celebration

Following their spiritual wedding, Samantha and Raj will host a private celebration event tomorrow at Film City, Mumbai, with close friends, family, and colleagues in attendance. The evening will reportedly include a cake-cutting ceremony, live music, and intimate moments of gratitude a blend of Bollywood charm and spiritual simplicity, much like their union itself. As the couple steps into a new chapter together, fans across social media have been showering them with heartfelt wishes and blessings.

