Kotigobba 3 Title Track: Lyrical Video of Aakashane Adarisuva Starring Baadshah Sudeep Has Catchy Beats and Massy Vibe!

Kotigobba 3 Title Track (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Kotigobba 3 is the upcoming Kannada-language movie starring Kichcha Sudeep aka Baadshah Sudeep in the lead role. The makers have released the film’s title track, a lyrical video of “Aakashane Adarisuva”, and Sandalwood lovers are going gaga over it. This is the first single from the film and it has catch beats and massy vibe. The song has been well received by Baadshah Sudeep’s fans. Kichcha Sudeep Gets 'Most Promising Actor' Honour at DPIFF Awards 2020 For Dabangg 3 (View Pic).

The lyrics of this song has been penned down by Dr V Nagendra Prasad and this track has been sung by Vysaraj Sosle. Music director Arjun Janya has composed “Aakashane Adarisuva”. This lyrical video has a montage of stills featuring the various avatars of Sudeep in this movie. If you haven’t checked out the lyrical video yet, you must watch it right away! Salman Khan Gifts Dabangg 3 Co-Star Kichcha Sudeep Rs 1.5 Crore BMW Car (See Pic).

Kotigobba 3 Title Track

Kotigobba 3 is helmed by Shiva Karthik, who is making his directorial debut with this movie. This flick will feature Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the lead actresses. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani would also been seen playing a key role in Kotigobba 3. This movie was scheduled to be released on April 30. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers had to postpone Kotigobba 3, which is presented by Rockline Entertainers and produced by Surappa Babu. Stay tuned for further updates!