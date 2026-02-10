The state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) officially commenced its two-year partnership with actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The move coincides with a major relaunch of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, featuring a contemporary new look. While the government-led initiative aims to transform the heritage brand into a global competitor, the appointment has reignited a heated debate regarding regional representation and the sidelining of local Kannada talent. Saurabh Dwivedi Spotted With Girija Oak, Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Mumbai (Watch Viral Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia Signs 2-Year Deal with KSDL as Brand Ambassador

The Karnataka government signed Bhatia for a reported INR 6.2 crore deal as part of an aggressive strategy to scale KSDL’s annual turnover. Industries Minister MB Patil stated that the goal is to increase the company’s revenue from its current levels to INR 5,000 crore by 2030.

Minister Patil defended the choice of Bhatia, citing her "pan-India appeal" and social media following of over 30 million. According to the ministry, the actress's presence is essential for penetrating markets in North India, Europe, and West Asia, where the brand currently has a smaller footprint compared to its dominant position in Southern India.

Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Brand Ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap

Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Backlash from Local Activists

The decision has faced sustained criticism from pro-Kannada groups and cultural figures since it was first announced in 2025. Activists from the Karnataka Defence Forum and other local organisations staged protests, arguing that a brand so deeply intertwined with Karnataka’s 100-year-old heritage should be represented by a Kannada-speaking actor.

Critics have questioned why local stars such as Rukmini Vasanth, Srinidhi Shetty, or Sapthami Gowda were not selected. High-profile figures, including Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar, have also voiced concerns that choosing a non-local ambassador may dilute the brand's cultural connection to the state. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Reunion: Aryan Khan Poses With Tamannaah Bhatia, Anya Singh at Tammy’s Jewellery Store Launch in Mumbai (Watch Video).

In response to the "Kannada pride" row, the KSDL board clarified that the selection was a "business decision, not a cultural one." Minister Patil noted that a committee of experts evaluated several candidates, but many top-tier Kannada actors were unavailable due to existing contracts with competing brands.

