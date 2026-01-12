BENGALURU: The high-profile dispute between businessman Aravind Venkatesh Reddy (AVR Reddy) and a prominent Kannada film actress has taken a dramatic turn this week, as private photographs and videos of detailed financial records have gone viral on social media, complicating the narrative of a case that has gripped the Sandalwood industry since late 2025.

The controversy, which initially made headlines in November 2025 following Reddy’s arrest at Kempegowda International Airport, involves grave allegations ranging from sexual harassment and blackmail to financial fraud.

A series of intimate MMS videos and photographs featuring Reddy and the actress, a former Bigg Boss contestant, began circulating online recently. The viral images, showing the pair in celebratory and close moments, appear to be a strategic release intended to counter the actress’s claims that the relationship was non-consensual and defined by harassment.

Video: Local News Reports on Alleged Leaked Images and Financial Details

Alongside the MMS, photographs, and documents purporting to be financial statements have been released. These records allege that Reddy transferred significant funds and purchased luxury items for the actress. According to reports, the itemised list totals nearly ₹1 crore and includes ₹15 lakh in gold jewellery, ₹10 lakh in furniture, high-end electronics, and flight tickets.

The case centres on two starkly different versions of events regarding the nature of their relationship, which reportedly began during a cricket event in Sri Lanka in 2021.

The actress has accused Reddy, the founder of the AVR Group and former owner of the Bellary Tuskers cricket franchise, of relentless harassment. In her police complaint, she alleged that Reddy stalked her, threatened her family, and morphed her photos to blackmail her after she attempted to end their association. She stated that the harassment drove her to attempt suicide.

Conversely, Reddy has vehemently denied these charges, describing the bond as a consensual live-in relationship. He has accused the actress of being a "serial fraudster," claiming she deceived him and other men to extract money. Reddy alleges he spent upwards of ₹3 crore on her, including gifting a luxury car, before the relationship soured.

Reddy was arrested on November 15, 2025, upon returning from Sri Lanka, following a lookout notice issued by the Govindaraja Nagar police. As of January 2026, the investigation remains active. Authorities are currently examining the veracity of the newly leaked documents and the allegations of cybercrime related to the distribution of private images.

As of January 2026, investigations are ongoing. Police are currently verifying the authenticity of the leaked financial documents and investigating the source of the private photo leak, which may attract separate charges under the IT Act. Neither party has issued an official statement regarding the latest leaks, though legal teams on both sides are expected to present these new developments in court.

"LatestLY is committed to safeguarding the dignity of sexual violence victims. In accordance with Section 72 of the BNS and Supreme Court guidelines, the victim's identity has not been disclosed."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Local News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

