Kuberaa, the highly anticipated socio-political thriller starring Dhanush, finally arrived on the big screens. The multilingual film, directed by renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, follows the story of a beggar who becomes a crucial part in a high-stakes conspiracy. The ensemble cast of Kuberaa includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil among others. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Friday (June 20), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Kuberaa has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Kuberaa’ Review: Critics Mighty Impressed With Dhanush’s Powerful Performance, Praise Sekhar Kammula’s Film for ‘Combining Human Emotion With Social Realism’.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kuberaa’:

Kuberaa is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. The music for Kuberaa has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) with cinematography from Niketh Bommireddy and and editing by Karthika Srinivas.

