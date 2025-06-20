Sekhar Kammula's much anticipated film Kuberaa starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna released in the theatres today (June 20). The socio-political film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages and later dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) has composed the music for the film. Kuberaa is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Venkateswara Creations LLP. Just as the name suggests, the film explores the concept of wealth. Dhanush portrays the role of a beggar who challenges a millionaire (Nagarjuna) in the film. Critics who have already watched the movie in the theatres have shared their reviews online. ‘Kuberaa’ Censor Update: Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!.

‘Kuberaa’ Review

Critics who have already watched the early shows of Sekhar Kammula's Kubera have shared their honest opinions online. Overall, the film has received a positive response from the critics. A critic called Dhanush the "soul of Kueberaa" and praised the social commentary and the "emotional tension" that the film carried. Others felt that the runtime of the film was pretty lengthy, and the closure wasn't smooth, which still worked. Check out more reviews for the film below.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kuberaa’:

123Telugu: "Kuberaa is a sincere, engaging, emotionally driven drama that tackles themes of poverty, power, and survival. It thrives on outstanding performances, particularly by Dhanush, who delivers a stunning act, and Nagarjuna, who impresses in a morally complex role. Jim Sarbh adds further intensity, and the film closes on a strong note. Yes, it has its flaws, a slow first half, some repetitive sequences, and underutilised characters, but the core of the story remains strong. Sekhar Kammula delivers a meaningful film that combines human emotion with social realism."

M9.news: "Dhanush owns the character of a beggar with complete conviction. Not for a single moment does it feel like he’s pretending or “acting” on screen. He embodies the character so deeply that it feels like second nature. Overall, Kuberaa offers a completely fresh plot, with neatly written drama and emotions that consistently work, making it a satisfying theatrical watch."

Gulte: " In Kuberaa, Dhanush outdid himself and delivered his career-best performance in the role of a beggar. His expressions, his dialogue delivery, the way he walks and everything else resemble a real-life beggar. Sekhar Kammula’s movies usually run at a slow pace but in Kuberaa, he made sure the screenplay runs at a quick pace in most places. Overall, the positives in Kuberaa outdo the flaws by a huge margin. It is certainly worth watching in theatres for Dhanush’s career-best performance, Sekhar Kammula’s writing and execution and last but not least, Devi Sri Prasad’s terrific background score. At the box office, the film has a very good chance to work out well.

Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni During ‘Kuberaa’ Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Dhanush In Our Hearts ✨ (@alwaysdhanushinourhearts)

GreatAndhra.com: "Overall, Kuberaa is another sincere effort from Sekhar Kammula. The premise is compelling and the performances - especially by Dhanush - are solid. However, the excessive runtime and noticeably weaker second half dilute the overall impact. That said, Kuberaa remains a commendable and ambitious watch." ‘Kuberaa’: Nagarjuna Gets Talking About His CBI Officer Character in the Film and Its Conflict Between Good and Bad.

Are you planning to watch Dhanush's Kuberaa in the theatres?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).