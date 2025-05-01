Tamil star Suriya's much-awaited film Retro has finally hit the big screens. The Kollywood romantic action thriller, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, also features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nasser and Prakash Raj in key roles. In Retro, Suriya plays a badass gangster in Retro who later promises the love of his life (Pooja Hegde) to give up on violence. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Thursday (May 1), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Retro has been illegally leaked on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Retro’: Suriya Suffered a Blow to His Head While Shooting for Director Karthik Subbaraj’s Action Entertainer, Discloses Nasser.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support ay kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. 'Retro' India Censor Board Report: CBFC Clears Suriya-Pooja Hegde's Film With U/A Rating.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Retro’:

Retro secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs for the film and also the background score. The cinematography is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, while Shafique Mohamed Ali takes charge of editing. Retro is produced by Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Creations and Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).