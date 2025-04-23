Tourist Family, directed by Abishan Jeevinth, stars M Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles. The film follows a Sri Lankan family who illegally crosses into India in search of a better life for their children, attempting to pass themselves off as residents in a Tamil neighbourhood. The heartwarming trailer was released on April 24. Mithun Jai Sankar (of Aavesham fame) and Kamalesh play the children, with Kamalesh emerging as a standout. He steals the show in the trailer with his hilarious attempts to navigate tricky situations, especially in the final scene where he comically channels the iconic moment from Atlee’s Theri, in which Thalapathy Vijay’s character pretends to be the Malayali 'Joseph Kuruvilla'. This scene was also recreated by Varun Dhawan in Baby John, the Hindi remake of Theri. Labour Day 2025 Box Office Clash: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’, Nani’s ‘HIT: The Third Case’, Suriya’s ‘Retro’ and More – Check Out Movies That’re Releasing in India on May 1.

Watch the Trailer of 'Tourist Family':

Watch Vijay's Malayalam Speaking Scene From 'Theri':

