Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Movie Review: What exactly are young filmmakers in Malayalam cinema being trained on? It's surprising how many of them tackle tired, overworked genres and inject them with a freshness that even big-budget cinema from elsewhere often lacks. Dominic Arun's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra takes on the now-worn superhero genre - and even the term 'cinematic universe' - and though the film doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, it's sprightly, bright and fun enough to make you overlook its lack of novelty factor. Unless your only brush with superheroes in Malayalam cinema has been Minnal Murali and, well… Athishayan.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe for Malayalam cinema. Unlike the Weekend Cinematic Universe, which houses Minnal Murali and Detective Ujjwalan, this one is designed from the ground up. While narrating an engaging female superhero story - a proud first for Malayalam cinema - Arun also plants enough seeds and cameos to build a larger world for future instalments.

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Movie Review - The Plot

So who is Chandra? Played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, she’s a mysterious super-powered woman who arrives in Bengaluru after completing a mission for her equally enigmatic organisation. Across the street lives Sunny (Naslen), who falls head over heels the moment their eyes meet through their windows.

Sunny is your typical Naslen character: irresponsible, laid-back and always hanging out with his friends. His best mate and roommate is Venu (Chandu Salim Kumar), a medical college dropout, while another friend, Naijal (Arun Kurian), a Casanova, is often found loitering in their flat.

Sunny attempts to befriend the aloof and guarded Chandra, but when she crosses paths with an organ-trafficking gang, he discovers she’s far more than she seems.

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Movie Review - Builds Up Pre-Interval After an Okay Start

The film takes its time to raise its hood and strike; the initial portions were just about okay. Given Chandra’s closed-off and dour nature, it can feel difficult to latch onto her initially. Unless, like Sunny, you’re captivated by her striking red-tinged hair, goth-like dressing style and cold demeanour. Since she’s a serious protagonist, the responsibility to lighten up the film for the audience is handed to Sunny and his friends. While their antics don’t quite match the highs of Premalu or Alappuzha Gymkhana, they’re passably entertaining and serve their purpose until Chandra truly steps into the spotlight.

A Still From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

That turning point arrives when she’s kidnapped, just as we’re shown her origin story elsewhere through a mutasshi katha told by a grandfather to his granddaughter. It’s here that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra really finds its rhythm, building a fascinating superhero with roots in popular folklore.

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Movie Review - An Engaging Second Half With Intriguing World-Building

From then on, the film only improves. Even the weaker aspects - like the humour of Sunny and his friends - become more watchable in how their portions are interspersed with Chandra's bizarre reveal. The screenplay introduces some clever twists, throws in surprising cameos, and delivers a show-stealing extended appearance from Tovino Thomas, before firmly reminding us who the actual hero of the film is.

A Still From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Of course, the film isn't without clichés that we associate with a superhero origin film. The antagonist mirroring the hero's powers feels a little too familiar, and characters like Vijayaraghavan's are introduced only to be saved for later films. The world-building is fun, with popular faces popping up for brief moments, but at times, it risks overshadowing Chandra's arc. Thankfully, the film never fully loses focus. Even with a familiar trope in play, the villain comes across as a compelling antagonist thanks to his pre-established persona. The movie borrows plenty from Marvel and DC movies, but it borrows with finesse.

The action sequences are neatly executed, though some of Yannick Ben’s choreography for Chandra, paired with the VFX, oddly evoked memories of Morbius - a movie that has a lot in common with Lokah than its fighting style. That said, this is one unique case where Malayalam cinema outdoes its Hollywood counterpart in other aspects. Also, the movie is surprisingly violent, so if you are taking your kids along, do be cautious.

Jakes Bejoy’s background score is electric, amplifying the impact of action beats more effectively than the choreography itself. With no songs in the film, Bejoy’s score does much of the heavy lifting.

A Still From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

On the technical side, much of the film is set at night, which is crucial to the plot. While the early scenes look visually dull, Nimish Ravi's cinematography sharpens as the tempo picks up, especially after the first major action block. Chaman Chacko’s editing is slick, with clever transitions - like a pepper shaker tumbling on a table morphing into a starry sky - adding flair to the film’s visual language.

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Movie Review - The Performances

Performance-wise, Dominic Arun plays to Kalyani Priyadarshan’s strengths. She carries Chandra with deadpan conviction without making the character feel a bore, and she excels in the action beats. Naslen is reliably likeable, lending comic energy while comfortably playing second fiddle to Kalyani. His reactions to unfolding events provide some of the film’s best laughs. Also, the chemistry between the two is quite likeable, a necessity to seeing the bond develop between the characters amidst the chaos.

A Still From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Chandu Salim Kumar is a delight as Sunny’s bestie, while Arun Kurian flexes his comedic chops in a lighter role than usual. Sandy Master impresses in his Malayalam debut as a chauvinistic cop, serving as a thematic counter to Chandra’s feminism. Sarath Sabha is quite good as one of the organ traffickers.

The cameos are aplenty, with Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas making the biggest splashes. Tovino, in particular, is magnetic in a role that reeks of mischievous glee and wields interesting powers that tease exciting things to come. He almost steals the show, but wisely, Arun ensures the spotlight ultimately remains on Chandra. Quite excited to see more of him in the next chapter of the saga.

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra may borrow familiar superhero beats, but its spirited execution, engaging performances and rooted world-building make it an exciting first step in a larger saga. With a powerful female lead, clever cameos and the promise of expansion, Malayalam cinema has found itself another superhero worth rooting for, with more on the way.

Rating: 3.5

