Mahesh Babu On World Environment Day 2020: ‘By Protecting Nature We’re Protecting Ourselves’ (View Post)

Every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day. On this day, various activities takes place in order to raise awareness for the protection of environment. The theme for this year is ‘Time For Nature’ and it will be hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany. It is really important for one to appreciate the various benefits that Mother Nature provides and it is our responsibility to take care of the Nature, protect and restore our natural world. On this day, south actor Mahesh Babu has shared a meaningful post in which he has mentioned, ‘By protecting nature we’re protecting ourselves’. World Environment Day 2020: Beautiful Photos of Nature That Puts On Display Unique Biodiversity Around Us.

Mahesh Babu shared a post on World Environment Day 2020 and shared how important it is for every individual to protect nature. His post read, “Nature and us, we’re interlinked. By protecting nature we’re protecting ourselves. These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it’s important to create a healthy and balanced ecosystem.” He also wrote, “Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals!” If you haven’t see the Tollywood actor’s post yet, you got to take a look at it right away! World Environment Day 2020: From Dia Mirza to Ajay Devgn, List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Working Actively to Protect the Mother Earth.

Even his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a post on World Environment Day. She mentioned in her post, “Bring about the change in this lifetime of ours so that the next few generations reap the benefits along with us! Start with anything that is important to you. Save water! Save electricity! Save trees! Save our forests! Save our animals! It’s up to us to make the change! Be the change!”

There are many other celebs and eminent personalities who have come forward and urged individuals to protect the environment. Let’s strive together to protect the nature and take care of her with much love and respect.