World Environment Day 2020: From Dia Mirza to Ajay Devgn, List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Working Actively to Protect the Mother Earth

Happy World Environment Day (Photo Credits: Instagram/File Image/Wikimedia Commons)

Go Green is the need of the hour today, and on the occasion of World Environment Day 2020, our first and foremost priority should be to have a green signal going on, so that our lives don't come to a standstill. The awareness among the masses about keeping the surrounding sustainably habitable and the idea of maintaining domesticated cleanliness is a must. Celebrities and activists around the world such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Greta Thunberg are raising their voice for a good cause. As they say, with great power comes great responsibilities. World Environment Day 2020 Photos & HD Wallpapers for June 5 Celebrations: Wish Happy Environment Day With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Quotes and Facebook Greetings.

In this hour of darkness where humans are witnessing climate change and its adverse effects, here are some Bollywood celebs that have pledged to Go Green at any cost to save our Mother Earth. On World Environment Day 2020, a Letter From Mother Earth Addressing Concerns of Her Son, The Environment.

1. Nandita Das

She is someone who has served the nation through her artistic skills behind the camera with topics focussing on social stigma and further looks forward to deriving meaning from the environmental sector as she is actively working towards water conservation. Being a graduate in social work, she collaborated with the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment emphasising on water conservation and rainwater harvesting techniques. She has also directed a 90-sec short film on it.

2. Dia Mirza

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein fame actress has been on a mission from being a successful celebrity to an environment saving enthusiast. She has been appointed as the first United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India and also the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India, which is a part of Swachh Bharat Mission's youth-based programme. She believes in the idea of living sustainably and has 100% gone eco-friendly in her home for birds and butterflies to help their ecosystem flourish.

3. Gul Panag

The actress has been an active participant when it comes to promoting natural energy resources, rainwater harvesting, solar energy techniques. She has partnered foundations namely Gul 4 change and The Col. Shamsher Singh Foundation, which works in the field of sanitation, waste management and effective employment of natural resources.

4. John Abraham

Bollywood hunk and race bike enthusiast, John has shifted gears to his own production house JA entertainment and is actively participating in solar-powered electricity and generation campaign in rural areas endorsed by his cosmetic brand Garnier.

5. Ajay Devgn

The Action Jackson of our industry is all set to put his right foot forward by funding for solar plants at the Patan district in Gujarat. He is also vocal about banning of firecrackers campaign to minimise air and noise pollution.

6. Rahul Bose

The Jhankaar Beats actor Rahul bose recognised nowadays for his social activism is also a global ambassador for Oxfam and Planet Alert from the eastern hemisphere, working towards climate change policies which he launched in 2009 in India. The initiative focused on reaching out to the highest level authorities along with the amalgamation of international bodies.

(The above article has been contributed by Altamash Khan, who is an Architecture Student from Mumbai, and carries his personal views.)