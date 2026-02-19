Young-J, the leader of the world-renowned South Korean dance crew Just Jerk, has officially announced his upcoming marriage to a former fellow crew member. The announcement, made through social media on February 17, 2026, comes after a period of intense public scrutiny regarding the couple’s 13-year age gap and allegations concerning the timeline of their relationship. Kim Sae Ron First Death Anniversary: K-Drama Star’s Best Friend Lee Young Yoo Shares Emotional Tribute on Social Media.

Young-J to Wed 13 Years Younger Partner

The 33-year-old dancer (born Seong Young-jae) shared several pre-wedding photos with his fiancée, identified as a dancer born in 2005. The images, which feature the couple in traditional wedding attire, were captioned with "Not much time left," signalling that the ceremony is scheduled to take place in Seoul on February 22.

Young-J Drops Pre-Wedding PhotosWith His Fiancee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 영제이✨ (@justjerk_youngj)

How the Relationship Began

The couple’s relationship began within the professional environment of the Just Jerk dance academy. Young-J served as the mentor and leader, while his fiancée was a member of the crew.

Reports indicate that their professional bond transitioned into a romantic one over time. However, the announcement of their engagement has reignited a "grooming" controversy that first surfaced in April 2024. At that time, online allegations suggested the two had begun dating while the fiancée was still a minor in high school.

Response to Allegations

In response to the public backlash and accusations of an inappropriate relationship, Young-J previously clarified that the romantic aspect of their relationship only began after his fiancee reached the legal age of majority.

"We started dating after she became an adult," Young-J stated in an interview addressing the claims. He further noted that, given the significant age difference, he had formally sought and received permission from her parents before they began a serious relationship. Despite these clarifications, the news continues to draw mixed reactions from the public, particularly within the competitive dance community. BTS’ J-Hope Turns 32: Hobi Donates KRW 300 Million on His Birthday Toward Children’s Welfare and Education.

The upcoming wedding appears to mark a definitive attempt by the dancer to move past recent legal and personal hurdles. In addition to the relationship controversy, Young-J recently faced and was acquitted of allegations regarding military service evasion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Young-J). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).