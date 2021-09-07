One of the most incredible actors that Indian Cinema has ever seen - the great Mammootty is turning 70 on September 7. Okay, don't look at that number, the man is truly ageless. He hardly looks as someone beyond 40, even though he himself has completed 50 years in this industry starting off as a junior artiste in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Mammootty's first speaking role was in the 1980 film Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, though his voice by dubbed by none other than actor Sreenivasan. Mammootty Birthday Special: 7 Pictures of the Legendary Actor That Prove He’s Fit, Fab and Ageless at 70!

He was the secondary lead in Mela, a film that came out the same year, while it was the 1981 film Thrishna that established him as a sole leading actor. The '80s and the '90s saw the golden era of Malayalam Cinema which was also reflected in the rise of its two favourite M's - Mammootty and Mohanlal. Mammootty had played the family man, a cop, a politician, an army man, a suave businessman, a not so suave businessman, a CBI officer and so on. From action to comedy to tear-jerkers to parallel cinema, he had done it all. With films like the recent Unda, Mammootty has also gotten into the new wave cinema of Mollywood. And though he does it rarely, Mammootty has also played around with grey characters, occasionally taking on negative roles.

In this special feature, we look at 15 characters of the legend that impressed us with their shades of grey.

Thrishna

Mammootty in Thrishna

Thrishna was not only Mammootty's first tryst at carrying a film on his sole shoulders, but also an attempt to play a flawed character deftly. He plays a playboy, who isn't attached to relationships, only to see himself changed when he falls for a woman separated from her husband.

Koodevide

Mammootty in Koodevide

This Padmarajan classic sees Rahman as a boarding school student who is mentored in life by his teacher, played by Suhasini. Mammootty plays her fiance, who miscontrues their relationship and in his spite against the young boy, does something unforgivable. Mammootty Birthday Special: 10 Popular Movies of the Malayalam Megastar That Were Remade in Bollywood With Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn!

Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam

Mammootty in Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam

Again, not exactly a negative character but more of a flawed one driven by his selfish ambitions, Mammootty's Gopan is uncaring about his elderly mother's need to stay in their ancestral house. By the time he realises that, it is too late for him to make amends for her.

Kariyila Kattu Pole

Mammootty in Kariyila Kattu Pole

It is the murder of Mammootty's character, filmmaker Harikrishnan, that drives the plot of the film. As Mohanlal's police officer investigates, he finds out that the director hasn't been a good husband, was a philanderer and had once raped a woman. Even though he seeks to condole for his sin, iIt is his unpopular nature that led to his demise, though for the cop, the truth hits closer home.

New Delhi

Mammootty in New Delhi

Yes, New Delhi's G Krishnamoorthy is on a vendetta drive to take revenge on the two men who raped the woman he loves and put him in prison for years. But in his ruthless thirst to gain an upper hand, he keeps ignoring the damages and the deaths that his methods are bringing home.

Charithram

Mammootty in Charithram

It's kind of a SPOILER that I have to mention Mammootty's character in this mystery thriller in this list. The crime that he does in this film is not deliberate, but the fact that he goes all out to cover it and shroud it as an actual accident makes him a flawed one.

Adharvam

Mammootty in Adharvam

Another character of Mammootty that is driven to the dark side by circumstances. Literally. Here, it is his paternity that makes him seek to prove himself in the dark magic, unlike his father who is into purer forms of rituals. Mammootty Shares A Colour-Corrected Image Of His First On-Screen Role In Anubhavangal Paalichakal As An Extra.

Vidheyan

Mammootty in Vidheyan

Mammootty won his second National award for Best Actor for playing the arrogant feudal lord in this Adoor Gopalakrishnan classic. His Bhaskara Patelar is a terrifying figure, and we totally empathise with his long-suffering servant when he celebrates in joy over his master's death. (PS: The National Award was also for Mammootty's performance in the film Ponthan Mada, which was kinda reversal of a role for him).

Azhakiya Ravanan

Mammootty in Azhakiya Ravanan

The vain and haughty Sanker Das. who loves to flaunt his wealth and position at every opportune moment, comes across first as a funny character. Thing become serious when he comes between his childhood crush and the man she loves, and gets married to her against her wishes. But he redeems himself to her (and the viewer) when he confesses the circumstances why he married her, and the scene where his real identity is revealed is a beautiful one.

Megham

Mammootty in Megham

Another Mammootty character that is first comical, and then turns dark when he is driven by jealousy on finding that the girl he loves is in love with someone else. However, unlike Sanker Das, Megham's Ravi Varma Thampuran changes his mind for good and helps in uniting the lovers.

Black

Mammootty in Black

A corrupt constable working for a don, Mammootty's Karikkamuri Shanmughan is a man who plays by rules and can destroy any crime for his mentor. However, taking care of two orphaned people, helps him see the dark of his ways, prompting the anti-hero to move to the good side.

Ore Kadal

Mammootty and Meera Jasmine in Ore Kadal

Shyamaprasad's Ore Kadal is an extra-marital drama that leaves you disturbed. Especially the character of the narcissistic, hedonistic and drunk professor, who sees his affair with a married neighbour as nothing but another rebellion towards the conventions of society. Though he is too late to realise the mental damage it is causing to the woman in the process.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Mammootty in Paleri Manikyam

Playing a triple role with various degrees of greys, the most reviled character of Mammootty is that of Ahmed Haji, a feudal lord somewhat in the same mould as Vidheyan's Patelar. From terrorising his workers to putting his sexual right on any new bride in his village, there is nothing redeemable about this man. The only thing that does him in is that his son turns out to be even viler than him.

Pramaani

Prabhu and Mammootty in Pramaani

Pramaani is not a great movie, but is quite watchable for Mammootty's turn from negative to positive makes for a massy watch. The actor is excellent as the money-minded panchayat president to the one seeking redemption but without foregoing his wily attitude. PS: Pramaani is also the first movie where real-life couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya acted together, but they were cast as half-siblings!

Munnariyippu

Mammootty in Munnariyippu

Venu's Munnariyippu is a slow burn of a psychological thriller with a stunning climax. Mammootty's subdued, deceptive performance adds to the sense of mystery, as we are curious to know whether he is guilty of the triple homicide he is accused of, or is an innocent victim of hasty judicial process.

