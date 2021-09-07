The process of ageing is part and parcel of everyone's life and no one can run away from this fact. While for some growing old is tiring whereas for a few it's fun. One such actor is South superstar Mammootty who’s ageing like a fine wine. The legendary star who recently completed 50 years in the Indian film industry looks fit and fab, even at the age of 70. A scroll through his latest pictures on social media and they prove he can give any young actor run for his money. Well, it’s not easy to look in shape and ageless after a certain age, but Mammotty does it in style. Mammootty Birthday: Fans Wish the Malayalam Superstar in Advance for His 70th Birthday.

And as the Malayalam film industry’s iconic actor Mammootty celebrates his birthday today (September 7), we want to laud his efforts to look neat, sharp, and amazing always. Even though he has turned 70, he still looks in his 35s. In a career spanning four decades, he has worked in more than 400 movies. Let’s take a look at his latest clicks that echo age is just a number. Mammootty Turns 70: How Malayalam Acting Legend’s Marriage to Sulfath Proved To Be Lucky Charm to His Road to Superstardom.

Mammootty Rocking a Printed Tee!

The SWAG Is Remarkable!

Black Suits Him!

Toned Body at 70...Amazing!

Celebrating 50 Years in the Industry!

Strong Beard Game!

He Looks In His 30s, Right?

That’s it, guys! The superstar made his debut as an actor in 1971 and still is going strong in South cinema. He is indeed a force to reckon with and inspires many minds all day, every day. Mammootty is the right example of how hard work is the key to success. We wish the iconic a great birthday ahead. Stay tuned!

