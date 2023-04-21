The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday. She was suffering from age-related illness. Mammootty’s Mother Fathima Ismayil Dies at 93.

She is survived by the superstar and his five siblings. Ismail was known for her the lady-next-door image and was popular in her village, Chembu, near Kochi. Rajesh Master Passes Away; Noted Choreographer Was Founder of Dance Group 'Electro Battles'.

RIP Fathima Ismail: 

The last rites would be held in the evening Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque. May her soul RIP.

