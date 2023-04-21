Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s mother Fathima Ismayil passed away at a hospital in Kochi. Aged 93, she died today morning. As per reports, her cremation is said to take place at their hometown in Chempu, Kottayam. Rajesh Master Passes Away; Noted Choreographer Was Founder of Dance Group 'Electro Battles'.

