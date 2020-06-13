Maranalloor Das Dies at 47; Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Condole Demise of Mollywood’s Popular Bodyguard

Maranalloor Das was one of the most popular and one of the most favourite bodyguards of Malayalam Cinema. Fondly known as Das Ettan, he passed away on June 10. Aged 47, Das Ettan breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, reports India Today. There are several popular celebs of Mollywood who have paid tribute to him on social media. Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others condoled the demised of Mollywood’s popular bodyguard. Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor.

The report states that Maranalloor Das succumbed to jaundice. He was admitted to a medical college for treatment. Dulquer Salmaan mentioned in his post, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Das. He was a big personality. You couldn’t miss him. Most shoots. And especially at events and shows you were sure to find him. He stood out from all of the others doing the same job. Somehow it was reassuring to know that if Das was present things were probably under control. He was one of those first industry personalities I discovered. Unique to our industry. Unique to Malayalam. He never really had a title. But everyone knew him and of him. I guess he never needed one. He was just him. Das. He will be missed. More than he would know. Prayers and condolences to his family.” Disha Salian Passes Away: Varun Sharma Mourns the Loss Of His Manager in an Emotional Post.

Before joining the Malayalam film industry and serving some of the popular celebs as a bodyguard, Maranalloor Das had worked in the Gulf.

