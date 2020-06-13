Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Maranalloor Das Dies at 47; Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Condole Demise of Mollywood’s Popular Bodyguard

South Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 01:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Maranalloor Das Dies at 47; Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Condole Demise of Mollywood’s Popular Bodyguard
Maranalloor Das Passes Away (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Maranalloor Das was one of the most popular and one of the most favourite bodyguards of Malayalam Cinema. Fondly known as Das Ettan, he passed away on June 10. Aged 47, Das Ettan breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, reports India Today. There are several popular celebs of Mollywood who have paid tribute to him on social media. Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others condoled the demised of Mollywood’s popular bodyguard. Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor.

The report states that Maranalloor Das succumbed to jaundice. He was admitted to a medical college for treatment. Dulquer Salmaan mentioned in his post, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Das. He was a big personality. You couldn’t miss him. Most shoots. And especially at events and shows you were sure to find him. He stood out from all of the others doing the same job. Somehow it was reassuring to know that if Das was present things were probably under control. He was one of those first industry personalities I discovered. Unique to our industry. Unique to Malayalam. He never really had a title. But everyone knew him and of him. I guess he never needed one. He was just him. Das. He will be missed. More than he would know. Prayers and condolences to his family.” Disha Salian Passes Away: Varun Sharma Mourns the Loss Of His Manager in an Emotional Post.

Dulquer Salmaan

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Salim Kumar

Mammootty

Mohanlal

Before joining the Malayalam film industry and serving some of the popular celebs as a bodyguard, Maranalloor Das had worked in the Gulf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Das Ettan Dulquer Salmaan Malayalam Maranalloor Das Maranalloor Das Death Maranalloor Das Dies Maranalloor Das Passes Away Mohanlal Prithviraj Sukumaran South Cinema
You might also like
Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu
South

Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu
Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?
South

Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?
Aadujeevitham: Another Crew Member From Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Set Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19
South

Aadujeevitham: Another Crew Member From Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Set Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?
South

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?
April: Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Was Supposed to Play the Role of an Investigating Officer in Satya Rayala’s Directorial Debut (Read Details)
South

April: Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Was Supposed to Play the Role of an Investigating Officer in Satya Rayala’s Directorial Debut (Read Details)
Thalapathy 65: Premam Fame Madonna Sebastian to Play a Key Role in Vijay Starrer?
South

Thalapathy 65: Premam Fame Madonna Sebastian to Play a Key Role in Vijay Starrer?
Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Name Their Son Tahaan! Malayalam Actor Shares the First Pic of His Little Munchkin on Instagram
South

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Name Their Son Tahaan! Malayalam Actor Shares the First Pic of His Little Munchkin on Instagram
Michael J Fox Birthday: From Yes Boss to Massu, Did You Know These Popular Movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Were Inspired by the Hollywood Star’s Films?
Hollywood

Michael J Fox Birthday: From Yes Boss to Massu, Did You Know These Popular Movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Were Inspired by the Hollywood Star’s Films?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement