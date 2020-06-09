Disha Salian Passes Away: Varun Sharma Mourns the Loss Of His Manager in an Emotional Post

Disha Salian With Varun Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a shocking incident, Varun Sharma's manager, Disha Salian has been reported to have committed suicide in Mumbai. While police investigations are still on in this case and an official and report on the cause of death is awaited, reports have suggested that Salian ended her life by jumping off from the 14th floor of her Malad residence. An official statement from Disha's family is still awaited. Actor Varun Sharma has been the first among the Entertainment industry folks to react to Salian's death. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional post about Disha. Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide in Mumbai.

The actor sharing a picture with Disha wrote, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon."

Check Out Varun Sharma's Post Here:

Disha is reported to have been actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager and has also worked with artists such as Bharti Singh. It has also been stated that she worked with Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone Entertainment.