Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor (View Tweets)
Priyamani Raj, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Anil Kumble (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram, Getty)

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last at the age of 39. Reportedly, he passed away due to heart attack. The deceased complained of breathlessness on Saturday (June 6) and so was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bangalore, but could survive and died on June 7 evening. His death news at a very young age left everyone from the South film industry in a state of shock. Soon after, the demise news made its way to the web, celebrities could not believe it and expressed their grief over the sad news. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of Dhruva Sarja and nephew to Arjun Sarja. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39

Actress Priyamani Raj, Allu Sirish, Anil Kumble, Sreedhar Pillai and many more mourned the loss of the actor. Must say, 2020 can literally be termed as the worst and the darkest year the entertainment industry has ever seen. Check out some tweets below. Kannada Actress Chandana Records Video of Herself Consuming Poison and Committing Suicide; Accuses Her Lover For Taking This Step

Chiranjeevi has acted in 22 films so far and had made is South movie debut with Vayuputra (2009) which was helmed by his uncle Kishore Sarja. The deceased had got married to Meghana Raj in May 2018. This is so sad and may his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to LatestLY!