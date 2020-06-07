Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor (View Tweets)

Priyamani Raj, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Anil Kumble (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram, Getty)

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last at the age of 39. Reportedly, he passed away due to heart attack. The deceased complained of breathlessness on Saturday (June 6) and so was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bangalore, but could survive and died on June 7 evening. His death news at a very young age left everyone from the South film industry in a state of shock. Soon after, the demise news made its way to the web, celebrities could not believe it and expressed their grief over the sad news. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of Dhruva Sarja and nephew to Arjun Sarja. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

Actress Priyamani Raj, Allu Sirish, Anil Kumble, Sreedhar Pillai and many more mourned the loss of the actor. Must say, 2020 can literally be termed as the worst and the darkest year the entertainment industry has ever seen.

Priyamani Raj

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

Allu Sirish

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

Anil Kumble

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

Sreedhar Pillai

Kannada Actor #ChiranjeeviSarja (39) passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He is the nephew of popular South Indian actor #Arjun and brother of #DhruvaSarja. He got married to actress #MeghanaRaj in 2018. Condolences to his family#RIPChiruSarja pic.twitter.com/L0rQ05ri69 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 7, 2020

Ramesh Bala

Kannada Actor #ChiranjeeviSarja passed away due to heart attack earlier today.. Shocking.. He was jus 39.. Brother of Actor #DhruvaSarja and Nephew of Actor #Arjun Condolences to his family.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Y4F8Jpx49g — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2020

Shreyas Gopal

Terrible news. Deepest condolences to the friends & families of #ChiranjeeviSarja. RIP 💔 — Shreyas Gopal (@ShreyasGopal19) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi has acted in 22 films so far and had made is South movie debut with Vayuputra (2009) which was helmed by his uncle Kishore Sarja. The deceased had got married to Meghana Raj in May 2018. This is so sad and may his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to LatestLY!