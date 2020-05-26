Minnal Murali Vandalism Controversy: Kerala Police Arrest Two For Vandalising Tovino Thomas' Film Church Set (Details Inside)

Members of AHP & Bajrang Dal vandalise Church set of Movie Minnal Murali (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Legal proceedings were initiated against the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after they were held responsible for vandalising the upcoming Malayalam film Minnal Murali's church set that was erected in Kalady to shoot the film's climax sequence. Right from Tovino Thomas, the film's lead actor to Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Anoop Menon to even the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the violent act. The members of multiple right-wing groups destroyed the film's set, said to have cost around Rs 50-lakh, and claimed that the church set hurt their religious sentiments and that the set was in close proximity to the Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady near Ernakulam. Tovino Thomas Starrer’s Minnal Murali Church Set Vandalised in Kalady; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Promises To Take Tough Action (Watch Video).

And in what we can call swift action, the Kerala Police arrested two men in connection to the vandalism of the set on Monday, May 25, 2020. As per a report in Indianexpress.com, the accused have been identified as Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Ernakulam district president Ratheesh Malayattoor and one Rahul, have been arrested. Actor Tovino Thomas Slams AHP & Bajrang Dal Members For Vandalising Sets of Church Built For Malayalam Movie Minnal Murali.

A case under various sections of the IPC including, 379 (theft), 454 (trespassing) and 427 (damaging the property) has been lodged by the police against seven members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and many others along with a vehicle that was used during the incident as well, which has been seized.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference on Monday, addressed the incident and had said, "This is clearly aimed at provoking religious sentiments. Kerala is not a land where such communal forces can thrive. The government will take strong action. There is no doubt about it."

The film's lead actor Tovin Thomas also penned a post on how the incident has caused immense grief to himself and the film's entire team and in his post, wrote, "It is during this prevailing uncertainty (lockdown) that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now.

We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here. It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety." The incident that clearly shook the Malayalam industry, saw fraternity members and actors make their displeasure over the incident very evident.