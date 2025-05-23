Detective Ujjwalan Movie Review: With Detective Ujjwalan, Malayalam cinema gets its first official cinematic universe, starting with Minnal Murali (2021). It’s a strange decision if you think of it, considering Minnal Murali was directed by Basil Joseph, who has already teased connections to his other two films - Kunjiramayanam and Godha - within the same universe (never mind that the same actors play different characters across them). Whether this will remain part of the continuity or be quietly retconned is unclear, but Dhyan Sreenivasan, who once played Lalu in Kunjiramayanam, now stars as the titular Ujjwalan. Are ‘Detective Ujjwalan’ and ‘Minnal Murali’ Set in ‘Weekend Cinematic Universe’? Fans Find Clue Connecting Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Film to Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Movie!

If Minnal Murali was a superhero origin story, Detective Ujjwalan, written and directed by Rahul G and Indraneel GK, is a whodunnit thriller set in the same era - early 1990s (a poster of His Highness Abdullah near a tea shop confirms it is set either in 1990 or after) - where a serial killer disturbs the peace of a previously crime-free village.

The film is set in Plaachikaavu, where the local police are hilariously incompetent, simply because nothing major ever happens. Whenever a small theft happens, they turn to Ujjwalan, an unemployed young man from a well-off family. He runs the local library, is obsessed with detective novels, and fancies himself a sleuth. And he is quite good - aside from his fear of being alone out at night and the minor issue of never having solved a truly challenging mystery.

Watch the Trailer of 'Detective Ujjwalan':

That changes one night when his father’s friend is butchered by a masked figure. Soon after, another villager is killed. Ujjwalan quickly deduces that a serial killer is at large. A special investigation team led by CI Shambu (Siju Wilson) is dispatched, who nicknames the unidentified killer as 'The Boogeyman' based on a serial killer who operated in the USA. Ujjwalan finds himself clashing with the new cop, eventually suspecting Shambu himself might be the killer. But is he?

'Detective Ujjwalan' Movie Review - Decent Setup

Detective Ujjwalan does a decent job establishing Plaachikaavu and its quirky inhabitants. Ujjwalan’s Sherlockian antics are engaging, especially his scenes with the bumbling SI Sachin (Rony David Raj) which are amusing. The film keeps close to Minnal Murali’s playful tone, at least in its early stretch.

A Still From Detective Ujjwalan Trailer

As with Minnal Murali, where a superhero (and villain) is born in a sleepy village, the charm of Detective Ujjwalan lies in a serial killer haunting a seemingly idyllic place. But while you can play a superhero story light and fun (as Minnal Murali did so well), injecting humour into a serial killer narrative is a trickier balance. The tone mustn’t feel off-kilter; the comedy must land without diluting the tension.

'Detective Ujjwalan' Movie Review - Humour That Feels Uneven

This is where Detective Ujjwalan wobbles in places. Some comedic moments work brilliantly - like Ujjwalan cheekily establishing the "Weekend Cinematic Universe" in a throwaway line to Pearle Maaney’s cameo (possibly setting up the next film), or his snarky "OMKV" retort to Shambu, whose name seems like a nod to one of Mohanlal’s iconic catchphrases. There are small, clever nods - like the police station’s constable named Kuttanpillai feels like a wink to Jagadeesh's comic observation in 2 Harihar Nagar. These touches are fun. Others, not so much.

Take Shambu’s sidekicks, named Kunchako and Boban. It's a cute idea on paper, but doesn't translate into actual humour. Or consider Korea Kurian (played by newcomer Ameen), Ujjwalan’s friend who’s returned from South Korea - his backstory sounds ripe for comic gold, but he ends up as little more than a flat sidekick.

A Still From Detective Ujjwalan Trailer

The film’s tonal balance falters more noticeably in key moments. The first murder victim is a friend of Ujjwalan’s father, yet the emotional weight of the event is sacrificed in favour of comic scenes showing how unprepared both the police and Ujjwalan are for this unprecedented crime.

'Detective Ujjwalan' Movie Review - A Decent Mystery Setup

As the humour wanes, the mystery begins to strengthen - particularly through the tension between Ujjwalan and Shambu, which culminates in a solid confrontation near the interval. After the break, we’re shown why Ujjwalan is afraid of the dark. It’s a decent enough explanation in the moment, but doesn’t add much to his character arc or offer any closure - though it may hint at a future storyline in the WCU.

A Still From Detective Ujjwalan Trailer

That said, one wonders: if this village has supposedly never experienced serious crime as the film claims, wouldn’t the kidnapping of a child count as a major crime?

The film tries to establish the idea of how the serial killings has built an atmosphere of fear and hysteria in the village as the serial killer's body count rises, though only one villager ever falls under genuine suspicion. That hysterian never really comes across, a thread left frustratingly unexplored. Given that this village setting is meant to anchor an entire cinematic universe, Plaachikaavu deserved deeper development beyond just serving as Ujjwalan's playground.

A Still From Detective Ujjwalan Trailer

The investigation sequences do inject some intrigue in the second half, but a a fallout between Ujjwalan and one of his friends - triggered by another murder - feels forced. Their conflict plays out like manufactured drama, hastily resolved within a couple of scenes without real consequences.

One particularly tense scene had me biting my nails - when Ujjwalan comes face-to-face with the killer while investigating a murder scene, nearly becoming the next victim. However, my suspense was undercut by logical questions: Why would he choose to investigate at night when there's an active serial killer on the loose, especially given his established fear of darkness? And realistically, how much investigating could one actually do in pitch-black conditions? It's in these crucial details that Rahul G and Indraneel GK's screenplay starts to unravel, sacrificing plausibility for momentary thrills.

'Detective Ujjwalan' Movie Review - Underwhelming Reveal

As for the killer's reveal: while their identity isn't glaringly obvious, the unveiling lacks the finesse we've come to expect from Malayalam cinema's recent thrillers. Post-reveal twists attempt to heighten stakes, but none land with real impact. (Spoilers ahead) In fact, the climactic twist - which seems lifted from a movie in the Harihar Nagar franchise - feels especially underwhelming. Astute viewers might guess it the moment a body is discovered hanging from a tree, leaving you to wonder why neither our "brilliant detective" nor the "smart cop" ever connected the dots. Or maybe Plaachikaavu hasn't seen the two CBI movies that have come out by then. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas Gives Malayalam Movie Buffs a Superhero Worth Rooting for in Basil Joseph’s Netflix Film.

A Still From Detective Ujjwalan Trailer

The villain's backstory is serviceable at best. Those hoping for an antagonist as compelling as Minnal Murali's Jaison will leave disappointed. Even a major cameo - clearly planted for future instalments - gets minimal payoff here. There's nothing wrong with building an interconnected universe Marvel-style, but borrowing their habit of prioritising setup over substance? That’s a misstep.

A Still From Detective Ujjwalan Trailer

On the technical front, Detective Ujjwalan captures a decent slice of 90s rural charm, though it never quite matches the nostalgic sparkle of Minnal Murali. Rzee’s background score does add some energy to the proceedings, enhancing the mood when needed.

'Detective Ujjwalan' Movie Review - The Performances

Performance-wise, everyone does a good job. Dhyan Sreenivasan - who seems to be in a new film every week (70% of which I haven’t watched) - is solid here. It’s a role well within his comfort zone, but he plays it neatly and keeps things grounded without going overboard, particularly in the comedy bits.

Siju Wilson gets the second-best part and handles it with the necessary seriousness, looking physically convincing as the no-nonsense cop. Among the supporting cast, Kottayam Naseer is quite likeable as Ujjwalan’s father, who has some good lines. One standout moment comes when he walks past villagers who now view him with suspicion; his subtle discomfort in that scene is impressively handled. Rony David Raj also makes a mark as the hapless SI Sachin, adding comic relief that mostly works.

'Detective Ujjwalan' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Detective Ujjwalan buckles under the pressure of building a cinematic universe, never quite delivering on its promising premise. Though it offers some genuine laughs and tension, an uneven screenplay and a weak villain reveal leave it stuck between memorable thriller and forgettable filler. Decent for undemanding viewing - just don't expect Minnal Murali's magic.

Rating: 2.5

