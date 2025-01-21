Tovino Thomas, born on January 21, 1989, in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, is a versatile actor in the Malayalam film industry. With his charming screen presence and remarkable acting skills, Tovino has quickly become one of the most beloved stars in Mollywood. He made his debut with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012, but bagged his breakthrough roles with ABCD (2013), 7th Day (2014), and other films. Over the years, Tovino has been a part of several successful films, including Lucifer, where he played a pivotal role, and Minnal Murali, which brought him widespread recognition for his portrayal of a superhero. Tovino Thomas Birthday: 7 Pictures That Prove He Is a Doting Father to His Daughter Izza and Son Tahaan (View Pics).

Many of Tovino Thomas’ popular films are available for streaming online, making it easier for fans to enjoy his performances from the comfort of their homes. Movies like Lucifer, where he stars alongside Mohanlal, and the highly acclaimed Minnal Murali, which can be streamed on Netflix, showcase his ability to bring diverse characters to life. Other notable films such as Oru Mexican Aparatha, Theevandi, Forensic and Ajayante Randam Moshanam are also available online, offering a variety of genres for viewers to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for an action-packed thriller or a comedy drama, Tovino’s filmography has something for everyone. On his birthday today, let’s check out some of his best Malayalam films that can be watched online. Tovino Thomas Birthday Special: From Minnal Murali to Virus, 7 Best Films of the Malayalam Star per IMDb (and Where To Watch Them Online).

‘Lucifer’ (2019) – Prime Video

In this action-packed political thriller, Tovino Thomas plays a significant role alongside Mohanlal, as power struggles and revenge unfold within a family.

‘Uyare’ (2019) – Prime Video

In this emotional drama, Tovino Thomas plays a businessman and a close friend to an ambitious woman (Parvathy Thiruvothu), who becomes a victim of an acid attack and struggles to recover from the life-altering incident.

‘Minnal Murali’ (2021) – Netflix

In this film, Tovino Thomas plays a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning and must defeat an unexpected enemy to become the superhero his town needs.

‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ (2023) – SonyLIV

This gripping survival thriller, set against the backdrop of 2018 Kerala floods, features Tovino Thomas in a dynamic role. The film explores themes of humanity, resilience and survival.

‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ (2023) – Netflix

The crime drama stars Tovino Thomas as SI Anand Narayanan Pillai, a dedicated cop who is wrongfully suspended while investigating a missing persons case. Seeking redemption and justice, he embarks on a new assignment that could change his life.

On Tovino Thomas’ special day, we extend our best wishes for his continued success and look forward to more exceptional performances from the Mollywood heartthrob. Here’s to many more years of great films and memorable characters. Happy Birthday, Tovino!

