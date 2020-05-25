Tovino Thomas Starrer’s Minnal Murali Church Set Vandalised in Kalady; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Promises To Take Tough Action (Watch Video)

Minnal Murali Actor Tovino Thomas, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Minnal Murali is the upcoming Malayalam film that is directed by Basil Joseph, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. The film’s lead actor took to social media platform after the church set at Kalady in Ernakulam was destroyed by members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Sunday (May 24). This particular set was reportedly erected to shoot the film’s climax scene. Hari Palode, the General Secretary of AHP, shared a post on Facebook with a few pictures and claimed that they had warned the team on building this structure in front of Mahadeva temple. He further stated that they do not plead to anyone and hence destroyed the set. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayi, during a press briefing, has promised that the government will take tough action against these members. Actor Tovino Thomas Slams AHP & Bajrang Dal Members For Vandalising Sets of Church Built For Malayalam Movie Minnal Murali.

The shooting of Minnal Murali had to be postponed owing to the lockdown imposed in the entire country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film’s producer Sophia Paul also expressed her disappointment over this incident. She wrote, “Minnal Murali is an ambitious super hero project which is under production and we have filmed almost a major portion of the film. The film required almost 2 years of pre-production and planning owing to the scope and scale of the film.” The producer also mentioned, “The set at kaaladi was planned and built for one of our most important scene. All required permissions to build the set at the location was taken. Today’s incident is so unfortunate and a colossal loss.”

As per reports, director Basil Joseph and the makers have reportedly filed police complaint against the vandals. FEFKA General Secretary, B Unnikrishnan, has also requested the government to take severe action. Minnal Murali is a multi-lingual superhero movie that is set in a rural backdrop.