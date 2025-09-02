With Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, writer-director Dominic Arun ushers in a bold new cinematic universe in Indian cinema — the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. It marks the second such attempt in Malayalam cinema after the Weekend Cinematic Universe, and the first female-led superhero film in the industry. Kalyani Priyadarshan takes centre stage as the enigmatic Chandra, supported by Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy Master, alongside cameo appearances from Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and more. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Released in theatres on August 28 as part of the Onam 2025 lineup, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra quickly outpaced its competitors, winning both at the box office and with critics. The plot follows Chandra, a super-powered operative working for a shadowy organisation, who retreats to Bengaluru after a covert mission. There, she encounters Sunny, a carefree neighbour instantly smitten by her, who inadvertently uncovers her dangerous secret after she is kidnapped by a vengeful criminal tied to a city-wide organ trafficking mafia.

Spoilers ahead: Chandra is revealed to be a yakshi - specifically the legendary Kalliyankaattu Neeli - reimagined within this cinematic universe. In Kerala folklore, yakshis are spectral women, often draped in white saris, who lure unsuspecting men before draining their blood. Traditionally associated with the night and the eerie paalapoo (milkbush, also known as the devil’s tree), these entities lend the film a distinctly local mythological texture, highlighted in several atmospheric scenes.

Interestingly, the film merges yakshis with vampire mythology. Subtitles label Chandra as a “vampire”, and she abides by certain vampiric rules. A much-discussed example is the viral "Kiliye Kiliye" party sequence, where Chandra, dressed in white, does not enter until Sunny formally invites her in - a clear nod to vampire lore.

Yet unlike her folkloric origins, Chandra is portrayed as a benevolent force, turning her powers against villains. She is also not the only mythical entity in this universe; others like her exist, and even the antagonist undergoes a similar transformation. Beyond its central conflict, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra lays solid groundwork for expansive world-building, setting up multiple possibilities for sequels within the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

Here's what we think about the film's climax and what we can expect from the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe's future films.

The Villains Set Up for the Future

When we first meet Chandra, she is in Sweden, having stolen a mysterious package and battling an assassin sent by Ishtadhar — a figure we never actually see. We do not know whether Ishtadhar is male or female, but could this be the 'Thanos' of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe — the ultimate villain, comparable to Moothon, an immortal older than the other heroes we see in the movie? Interestingly, the name 'Ishtadhar' resembles 'Ishtar', the Babylonian and Assyrian goddess of love, fertility, and war.

In the film’s AI-generated opening credits, we glimpse a striking woman discovered by humans inside a space pod. She is later seen fighting a man wielding Moothon’s staff - presumably Moothon himself - and we also notice the headless statue that young Neeli discovers in the cave, which may belong to her. If these connections hold true, Ishtadhar could well be the one who inadvertently gave Chandra her powers. If she is indeed the central antagonist, then Chandra may be vital in ultimately taking her down.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

We also have Gajendran, leader of the organ mafia and elder brother of Murugesan, whom Chandra killed. This character, however, is a source of some confusion. It was assumed he was portrayed by Shivajith Padmanabhan, who also appeared as the Commissioner of Police and the tyrannical king during Neeli’s childhood - something even the actor himself confirmed on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivajith (@shivajith_official)

Yet in one scene, after Gajendran leaves the minister’s office (having instructed him to deploy the Garuda force - intriguingly aware that Chandra’s weak spots are her heart and the back of her neck), the minister receives a call, and the screen flashes Gajendra CPO. So what exactly is going on here?

Perhaps Gajendran is the 'unfinished business' in the city that Chandra cryptically mentions to Sunny when they part ways.

Why Did Nachiyappa’s Mother Die While He Survived?

As Chandra explains to Sunny, what she carries is akin to a virus - perhaps originating from the woman in the space pod. Only a very healthy body can sustain the virus once transmitted through biting. Since Neeli was a forest-dwelling child living in a time before pollution, she had a naturally robust body, enabling her survival after the bat bites. Nachiyappa, despite being a corrupt and misogynistic cop, is a teetotaller, and it is implied that his good physical health made him a suitable host. Does ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Promote Hinduphobia? Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Superhero Movie Sparks Furious Debate on Social Media Over Religious Depiction.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

However, Nachiyappa was unaware of this requirement. When he attempted to turn his elderly mother, her age and possible health conditions meant her body could not withstand the transformation. She did not survive, giving him a brutal reality check. This moment undercuts his God complex — he is angry that that despite his newfound powers, he could not save his own mother. Fuelled by this failure, he sets out to prove his divinity another way: by hunting down and killing Moothon.

Is Nachiyappa Dead?

Chandra reveals that vampires have another fatal weakness apart from sunlight: their hearts. If stabbed through it, they 'die'. This was shown earlier when Kadamattathu Kathanar stabbed Neeli in the heart with a knife, seemingly killing her - though he later managed to revive her.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

This suggests that such a 'death' may not be permanent. When Chandra stabbed Nachiyappa through the heart, he may have 'died', but his resurrection remains a possibility. This could explain why his body was stored in the basement with others - perhaps similar beings - as though awaiting the right moment to bring him back.

What’s Daniel Up To?

While the elderly Daniel (Vijayaraghavan) may have always been curious about the inhabitants of the Shadow Realm (a term heard when Venu is shown watching a YouTube video) to write a book on them, his current curiosity seems to have a nobler, more personal purpose. His granddaughter is gravely ill, possibly with cancer, and he appears to be studying these immortals in the hope of uncovering insights into their longevity - perhaps to extend her fragile lifeline.

This explains why he is seen taking away a blood sample from Nachiyappa during his hospital visit. Hopefully, Daniel will research the blood thoroughly before even considering using it on his granddaughter, since it has been established that the virus can only survive in a perfectly healthy body - and sadly, hers is not.

Who Is Moothon?

Moothon, the unseen leader of the organisation employing Chandra, Prakash, Michael and Charlie, is never fully revealed. We only glimpse his hand and his staff, and we hear his voice - unmistakably that of Mammootty (quite the casting since he is an actor who just simply doesn't age!). But who is Moothon? From the animated opening credits, it is clear he is immortal too. When Kadamattathu Kathanar explains the existence of other mythical beings to Neeli, he points to an image of an apostle beside whom Moothon’s staff is depicted. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Tovino Thomas, Every Cameo Explained in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Movie and What They Mean for the Franchise.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

There is a wild fan theory that Moothon could be Jesus Christ, but that seems unlikely. Moothon appears to predate Christ, leading to speculation that he could be Moses, the prophet who led the Israelites out of slavery in ancient Egypt. In a similar fashion, Moothon acts as a guide to these mythical beings. It is, of course, just a theory. The film drops further hints: one of the organisation’s safehouses, and the location of the final showdown, is named the Holy Grail Café. That alone ties him closely to Christian lore.

How Did Sunny Become an Expert Marksman in the Climax?

Sunny’s sharpshooting in the climax isn’t a sudden, unexplained skill. The film plants this detail earlier: during the first act’s song sequence, Sunny and his friends visit a shooting range where he confidently lands a bull’s-eye.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

There’s also a deeper implication. Thanks to his resemblance to Chandra’s lost lover and her evident affection towards him, Sunny may be the reincarnation of her boyfriend from 1909. A photograph shows this man as part of the British cavalry - someone who would almost certainly have been trained as a marksman. Sunny’s skills, therefore, could be a carryover from his previous life.

Does Sunny Have Hidden Powers?

Sunny and Chandra’s relationship carries the classic opposites attract dynamic. She is a vampire, while he is human. She is mostly dressed in black, while he appears in bright colours. Even their names sit on opposite ends of the spectrum (sun - moon). Yet their connection transcends lifetimes, suggesting that Sunny, though human, may not be entirely devoid of supernatural power.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

At the very least, Sunny possesses an unusually sharp sense of observation. He notices Chandra saving him from a car accident when no one else does, and he keeps track of the strange activities surrounding her. Or perhaps this is not a hidden power at all, but something greater: love. And as the story itself hints, love may be the strongest power of them all.

Who Is Charlie?

We first catch a glimpse of Charlie - or rather a sliver of him - when Sunny, Venu and Naijil follow Chandra and Michael into the basement of the Holy Grail. By that point, he has already committed the bloodshed shown in the first post-credit scene. Though his name is mentioned by Michael, we are never told who he truly is.

During Kathanar’s exposition, he refers to chathan, maadan, odiyan, and so on, and explains that he needs Chandra’s help to capture two such beings, one of them being chathan. He does not, however, reveal the identity of the other.

We can assume that the other is Charlie, since Michael is revealed to be the chathan. This leaves Charlie to be either a maadan or an odiyan. A popular fan theory suggests he is an Odiyan - a folkloric shapeshifter, infamously portrayed by Mohanlal in one of his most criticised films. Yet Charlie shows no shapeshifting ability onscreen. Instead, he appears as a ninja-like warrior wielding dual katanas that seem to possess magical qualities. Why he kills the goons, or the terms of the 'compromise' they were involved in, is never explained.

A Still From Lokah Trailer

Charlie is accompanied by a three-legged dog. When he kills his final victim, he declares himself that man’s 'Yaman' — the God of Death. This could, of course, be metaphorical. Personally, I believe he is a maadan. In Kerala folklore, maadan is often seen as an evil spirit born from the deaths of cattle, but in Tamil folklore (and parts of Kerala), he is regarded as a guardian spirit. This would fit Charlie’s depiction as a warrior-protector, balancing Chandra as the seeker and Michael as the prankster. His canine companion further supports this: dogs are known guardians. The same dog is also seen when Chandra is kidnapped by Murugesan, quietly watching - almost as if protecting her from a distance and intervening only if truly necessary.

Interestingly, some accounts suggest that when an Odiyan transforms into an animal, the form carries a deformity. Could this mean the three-legged dog is actually the Odiyan, rather than Charlie? We may have to wait until Chapter Three for answers. But first comes Chapter Two, which leads us to...

Is Chathan’s Name Michael and Is One of His Doppelgängers 'Maniyan'?

Tovino Thomas is confirmed to be a chathan. The other characters even call him that - though he prefers to style himself as 'God' (ironically, he overlooks Nachiyappa’s fate after doing the same). A chathan is a goblin-like figure, mischievous and illusionist, not unlike the MCU’s Loki. But is his real name Michael?

When Chandra takes a wounded Sunny to an abandoned clinic - named after Michael - Prakash warns her that Michael would not approve of them being there, describing him as eccentric. Soon after, the chathan himself appears. This strongly suggests that he is, indeed, Michael. Until proven otherwise, we’ll call him that here.

In the second post-credit scene (which many missed by leaving the theatre early - have Marvel films taught us nothing?), Michael is revealed as the street magician on MG Road who performs the shoelace trick Sunny had earlier tried and failed to copy. The viral video of this trick not only intrigued Sunny but also drew the attention of Vijay Menon’s unnamed character.

This man recounts an expedition into a deep cave, led by archaeologists and a monk. Only the monk returned, refusing to go past a certain point. The others pressed on despite his warnings and vanished without trace. A recovered camera revealed their final image: a wild, bearded man resembling Michael.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Michael grimaces and explains that he has 389 siblings who look just like him - and the man in the cave could be one of them. Fans noted the uncanny resemblance between this man and Maniyan, one of the three roles Tovino played in the 2024 fantasy hit Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Maniyan was mischievous and fast, traits echoed here, but he was still human - and that film belongs to a different studio. Unless there’s a retcon, the cave dweller is not Maniyan, but rather one of Michael’s more dangerous siblings. ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ Aka ‘ARM’ Ending Explained: Will Tovino Thomas’ Maniyan Return for Sequel? Decoding the Fantasy-Packed Climax of Jithin Laal’s Movie!

Michael’s claim of 389 siblings is no random detail. According to Malabari Hindu folklore, during the battle against the asura Bhringasuran, the god Vishnumaya was wounded, and drops of his blood birthed 400 kuttichathanmar. Though ten were slain, the remaining 390, alongside Vishnumaya, triumphed and became protectors of the Malayan tribe. Michael and the cave chathan likely belong to this surviving lineage.

Chapter Two will almost certainly set up Michael’s clash with his siblings - some of whom may have turned to evil. It also leaves us with lingering questions: if he really is Michael, what became of the hospital bearing his name? And is he, perhaps, also a doctor? After all, we’ve already seen him carefully remove a bullet from Chandra’s head using surgical scissors.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).