Arun Vijay's Upcoming Film Mission Chapter 1 Set to Premiere in Theatres on January 12. Scheduled for a Pongal release, this AL Vijay directorial stars Arun Vijay, Nimisha Sajayan, and marks Amy Jackson's return to cinema as a prison officer in this action thriller. Set against a backdrop of suspense and intrigue, this film is primed to captivate with its stellar cast and adrenaline-pumping storyline. Mission Chapter 1 Trailer: Arun Vijay's 'Prison Break' Movie Looks Raw and Intense; Nimisha Sajayan and Amy Jackson Make Their Presence Felt (Watch Video).

Arun Vijay portrays a prisoner striving to escape from prison for personal reasons, while the film delves into a touching father-daughter sentiment. The trailer's stunt sequences exude elegance, with expectations high for the film to offer fans the ultimate action extravaganza. GV Prakash Kumar has crafted the music, set to deliver another successful film in partnership with director AL Vijay. Mission Chapter 1: Arun Vijay, Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan’s Tamil Action Thriller Set To Release on Pongal 2024; Check New Posters!.

Cast: Amy Jackson, Nimisha Sajayan, Arun Vijay, Nick Khan, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Abi Hassan, Tygorah Smith.

Plot: It revolves around a prisoner confined in a jail housing criminals from diverse backgrounds. Driven by desperation to reunite with his ailing daughter, he endeavors to overcome numerous obstacles and return to her side.

Watch Mission- Chapter 1 Trailer:

Release Date: Mission Chapter 1 is all set to be hit theatres on January 12

Reviews: The reviews for Mission Chapter 1 are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update once the review of the film is out.

