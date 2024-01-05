Director Vijay has collaborated with Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson for Mission: Chapter 1. The trailer, recently unveiled, showcases Arun Vijay's quest to rescue his daughter amidst adversity. Introducing Nimisha Sajayan and Amy Jackson's roles, the film marks Jackson's Tamil cinema comeback. Also featuring Abi Hassan, Bharath Bopanna, and others, the Lyca Productions venture, scripted by A Mahadev, boasts music by GV Prakash. With Sandeep K Vijay on cinematography and Anthony editing, the film hits screens on January 12, 2024. Mission Chapter 1: Arun Vijay, Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan’s Tamil Action Thriller Set To Release on Pongal 2024; Check New Posters!

Watch Mission Chapter 1 Trailer Here:

