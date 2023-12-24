Arun Vijay’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Mission Chapter 1 has finally received a fresh update. Makers of the Vijay directorial have confirmed the Pongal release for this film, which also stars Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan in key roles. Along with the release announcement, Lyca Productions has also dropped intriguing new posters featuring Arun and Amy in their powerful avatars. Mission Chapter I: Teaser of Arun Vijay, Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan's Upcoming Film to Drop on This Date and Time!.

Mission Chapter 1 Release Update

