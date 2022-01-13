Telugu movie star Mohan Babu on Thursday announced the launch of his university. The 'Mohan Babu University' in Tirupati, encompasses the educational institutions hitherto managed by the actor under the Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Trust (SVET) which he had established in 1993. "With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well-wishers, I am humbled and honored to announce MBU," the actor famously known as the 'Collections King' of Tollywood, stated on Twitter. Unstoppable With NBK: S S Rajamouli, M M Keeravani to Appear on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Talk Show (Watch Video).

Several premier institutions such as Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Nursing, Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Pharmacy, and Sree Vidyanikethan Degree College, that are already functioning under the SVET, will now be part of MBU. The actor's son and actor Manchu Vishnu is managing the affairs of the institutions. Anushka Shetty to Join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Mani Ratnam's Period Saga 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

Unveiling the MBU logo on social media, the towering actor noted that his life's mission and 30 years of trust-building has culminated into a universe of innovative learning. "Your love is my strength and I am confident that you will continue to support this love too," he stated.

With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well wishers, I am a humbled and honored to announce #MBU #MohanBabuUniversity pic.twitter.com/K8HZTiGCUA — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) January 13, 2022

Mohan Babu's daughter, actress Manchu Lakshmi congratulated her father and brother on the development. "The man with no limits, Mohan Babu has achieved yet another feather in his hat, Mohan Babu University. A feat not so easily achieved. Congrats to my darling naanna and more so to Vishnu who's the backbone of the college," Lakshmi said. Manchu Vishnu had recently won the Telugu film industry body MAA organisational polls by defeating actor Prakash Rai in a no-holds-barred electoral battle.

