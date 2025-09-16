Telugu actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Daksha, was questioned by a journalist about her dressing style at the age of 47. The actress didn’t hold back and blasted the journalist for constantly asking about the way she dresses, especially as a mother. In her response, Lakshmi asked the journalist if he would pose the same question to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is 50. ‘Behave Yourselves’: Actress-Producer Lakshmi Manchu Loses Cool at Paparazzi As She Appears Before ED in Connection With Illegal Betting Apps Case (Watch Video).

Lakshmi Manchu Slams Journalist for Questioning Her Dressing

In an interview with Great Andhra, a journalist asked Lakshmi Manchu if moving to Mumbai influenced her dressing style. The actress countered by saying that she had also lived in America before moving to Hyderabad and explained that she has worked really hard to look the way she does and dress the way she likes, which gives her confidence.

When the journalist persisted, pointing out that she was nearly 50 and the mother of a young daughter, suggesting that people comment on her dressing because of it, Manchu calmly replied without raising her voice:" Would you ask the same question to a man? How dare you ask me that question? Would you say, Mahesh Babu, you are 50 now? Why are you going shirtless? Then how can you ask a woman the same thing? People learn from what you have asked me here today. As a journalist, be more responsible in the position you hold."

Lakshmi Machu Lashes Out at Journalist for Questioning Her Dressing Sense

The journalist said that he wouldn’t ask the same question to a male actor. He further defended himself by saying that he only asked the question because people were commenting about it on her social media. Online Betting App Scam: ED Quizzes Actor Rana Daggubati for 4 Hours in Alleged Betting Games Promotion Case.

About ‘Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy’

Lakshmi Manchu's upcoming film, Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy, is a medical psychological thriller helmed by Vamsee Krishna Malla. The movie also stars Siddique, Samuthirakani, Chitra Shukla and Viren Thambidorai among others. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025.

