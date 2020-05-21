Mohanlal Birthday Special: 15 Quirky Phrases of the Malayalam Superstar That Became Part of Our Vocabulary

Mohanlal has turned a glorious 60. And yet his youthfulness and energy are making his fans say, he is just 60 years younger, a sentiment that we totally agree with. Also with the persistent claim, that he is one of the finest actors Indian cinema, okay cross that, world cinema has seen in the last 100 years. Not a role - be it a hero or a villain, a romantic or a comic, a tragic figure or a mass hero - is too difficult for the Malayalam superstar, who has been entertaining us for the past four decades, while earning countless awards and breaking records, left, right and centre. On Mohanlal's 60th Birthday, Let’s Revisit The Malayalam Superstar’s 7 Evergreen Dialogues That Are Impossible To Forget!
Lalettan, as his fans lovingly call him, has given us some very memorable movies, awesome characters and easily quotable punch-dialogues. Speaking of his dialogues, he has also given some very unusual phrases that has now become a part of our vocabulary as we troll our friends using them, if and when the occasion rises! Mohanlal Birthday Special: 5 Cameos of the Malayalam Superstar That Show Lalettan’s Brilliance Even in Small Doses.
Let's Start With the Most Obvious One...
Nee Po...
Movie: Narasimham
That Movie Has Another Gem...
Movie: Narasimham
The KickAss Greeting!
Movie: Aaram Thamburan
Still Trying To Figure This Out...
Movie: Raavanaprabhu
Upmaavu inte English...
Movie: Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam
So How Far is Washington DC from Miami Beach?
Movie: Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu
Not Even James Bond Has This Cool Calling Card!
Movie: Irupatham Noottandu
Best Car Promotion Ever!
Movie: Chandralekha
You Know The Answer To This One!
Movie: Akkare Akkare Akkare
Complete The Below Phrase...
Movie: Yodha
For Those Who Expected 'Mudhu Gauv' Here, We Have This To Say...
Movie: Thenmavin Kombathu
Lalettan Has A Name For That Spare Bedroom!
Movie: Pattanapravesham
Lalettan's Special Dessert (Don't Ask Its Recipe, Though)
Movie: Pavithram
Why Are You Still Here???
Movie: Aye Auto
Njan Kandu...
Movie: Manichitrathazhu
Dear Lalettan, here's us wishing you Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!