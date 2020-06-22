The number of COVID-19 patients in India is rising at an alarming rate and the situation is getting worse in prominent cities like Mumbai and Chennai. Tamil Nadu, in particular, is seeing a huge spike in the number of positive cases post lockdown but hey, that doesn't mean Nayanthara too has contracted the same. Recent reports suggested if the popular South actress and her beau, Vignesh Shivan have tested positive for novel coronavirus, however, their spokesperson has denied all the claims and rubbished them altogether. New Stills Of Mookuthi Amman Starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji Take The Internet By Storm! (View Pics).

When India Today got in touch with the couple's rep to understand if they were COVID-19 positive, he denied the news by saying, "This is a fake news. They are healthy and keeping well at their home in Chennai. I would request everyone not to spread such news." This isn't the first time when a rumour about Nayanthara has bothered her fans. They even took to their social media accounts to pray for her well being and demand an update on her health.

Another piece of a rumour that continues to excite all the Darbar actress fans is the one about her pending wedding with beau Vignesh Shivan. Earlier there were reports about the couple tying the knot amid lockdown, however, recent ones suggest if November is the big month for them. Since neither the actress nor him have reacted to it so far, let's keep assuming and hoping for the best.

