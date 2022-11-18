Nayanthara is one of the leading actresses of Tamil Cinema. She has even proven her acting mettle in Telugu and Malayalam films. The beauty, who has turned 38 today, would soon be making her Bollywood debut as well. She’d be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial, Jawan. Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar, the one who has ruled the industry by doing women-oriented films and they turned out to be a massive hit as well. She is one such superstar who can pull in crowd to multiplexes to watch her films despite no male hero in it. She clearly holds a special place in fans’ hearts. Connect: Teaser of Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan’s Horror-Thriller to Be Released on November 18!

Nayanthara has essayed numerous roles over the years and entertained the audience. On the occasion of her birthday today, here are five lesser known facts about the Lady Superstar. Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale: Netflix Drops Glimpse of Lady Superstar’s Dreamy Marriage and Her Beautiful Life with Vignesh Shivan; Teaser Video Unveiled at TUDUM 2022.

Real Name – The actress was born and brought up as a Christian, named as Diana Mariam Kurian, to Malayali parents. It was in August 2011 she embraced Hinduism at Chennai’s Arya Samaj Temple and after certificate of conversion was issued to her, her stage name Nayanthara became official.

Career – Nayanthara initially worked as a model and in 2003 she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. In a career spanning almost two decade long, she has acted in more than 75 films.

Special Number In Chennai Express – Nayanthara was offered to do the special number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express, the song titled “1234…Get on the Dance Floor”. However, she turned down the offer and Priyamani was roped in instead.

Rowdy Pictures & The Lip Balm Company – Nayanthara along with Vignesh Shivan launched their film production company Rowdy Pictures. The actress even co-owns The Lip Balm Company along with dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan.

Awards – Nayanthara has being honoured with several prestigious awards for her works in cinema. She has won awards such as Kalaimamani Awards, Ananda Vikatan Awards, Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Bharatamuni Film Awards, The Hindu World Of Women Awards among others.

