Connect is the upcoming horror-thriller starring Nayanthara, Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in the lead. The makers have shared a new poster from Ashwin Saravanan’s directorial and announced that the teaser of Connect will be released on this Friday, November 18. The film is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. Connect: ‘The First Call’ From Nayanthara, Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, Nafisa Haniya Starrer Will Give You Nightmares (Watch Video).

Connect Teaser Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)