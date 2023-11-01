Superstar actress Nayanthara is gearing up for her Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food with the release date officially confirmed as December 1. The actress took to her official X account and wrote: "Annapoorani releasing worldwide on Dec 1st.” The movie’s production house also took to their X and wrote: “Annapoorani is bringing you a feast and will see you in theatres on the 1st of December. Get Ready!” The plot details are still not fully out, though the film’s team had recently dropped a teaser in which Nayanthara seemed to hail from an orthodox, upper caste household. A massive foodie and a dreamer, Nayanthara’s character seemingly leaves her old life behind to chase her dreams of most likely being a cook. Nayanthara’s 75th Film Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food Announced: Culinary Saga Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa To Hit Screens Soon (Watch Video).

This is mainly alluded to by the scene of her character seemingly reading various cookbooks detailing various vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, hiding them behind her academic books. The movie has been shot in Srirangam, Trichy in Tamil Nadu where the scenes of an agraharam are showcased where a pooja is going on. Annapoorani will mark Nayanthara’s very next venture after she made her Bollywood debut with SRK and Atlee’s mega-blockbuster film Jawan, establishing her as a pan-Indian name. Vignesh Shivan Reacts to Nayanthara's Jawan Posters; Director Lauds His 'Thangamey's Journey From Being a Shah Rukh Khan Fan to Acting Opposite Him!.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, and will mark the reunion of Jai and Nayanthara after a decade. In addition, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakkaravarthy. The film’s music has been composed by Varisu composer Thaman.

