Vidyullekha Raman is known for playing supporting actress' roles in films. She shot to fame with her debut film, Neethaane En Ponvasantham that starred Jiiva and Samantha in the lead. Vidyullekha had played the character named Jenny in this movie. Daughter of film and television actor Mohan Raman, Vidyullekha has grabbed netizens' attention, courtesy her drastic transformation.

If you follow Vidyullekha Raman on Instgaram, you'll see she has posted numerous pics and videos from her workout routine sessions. In those posts, she has mentioned the various issues she faced when she was overweight and how by putting up hundred percent efforts, the results were also rewarding. Her latest Instagram post is about her weight loss journey and how confident she feels right now. It is indeed an inspiring post for many girls! Vidyullekha says, "Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was "how are you so confident?". In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible."

Vidyullekha Raman’s Drastic Transformation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

There’s a lot of effort put in by this young, beautiful actress Vidyullekha Raman and the results are indeed fabulous. She has also written in her post, “You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 - 68.2kgs.”

Fitness Goals

Keeping It Yummy And Healthy

Ain’t those posts shared by Vidyullekha Raman truly inspiring? There are many actors and actresses across film industries who have faced weight issues in the past. They all took the path of efforts and their drastic transformation was enough to prove.

