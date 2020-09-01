Vidyullekha Raman is a popular comedienne down south and also known for playing supporting roles in films. She had recently topped the headlines after her drastic weight loss transformation. All were impressed to see her new avatar. Vidyu, as she is fondly called, has once again grabbed eyeballs. This gorgeous actress has shared a few pictures from her roka ceremony and one just cannot remain calm. Neethaane En Ponvasantham Fame Vidyullekha Raman Shares About Her Weight Loss Journey On Instagram (View Pic).

Vidyullekha Raman and Sanjay’s roka ceremony took place on August 26 in Chennai. It was an intimate affair that took place in the presence of family members and closest friends. Owing to the ongoing crisis, one has to wear masks and maintain social distancing at such gatherings. Hence, Vidyu has clarified stating that they had worn masks but took them off for pictures. Her post read, “We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come.”

Many even assumed that Vidyullekha Raman and Sanjay tied the knot and hence the latter also put up a clarification post on his Insta story. Checkout the note below:

Vidyullekha Raman’s fiancé Sanjay is a dietician and businessman from Chennai. The couple is yet to announce about their wedding date. Heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple!

