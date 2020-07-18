Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has opened up on how her life changed after Puri Jagannadh's Telugu blockbuster "iSmart Shankar", which released a year ago on July 18. "I feel proud to be a part of 'iSmart Shankar'. Puri sir was in my list of dream directors and I'm very happy to have worked with him. The film has changed my life in a lot of way. Nivin Pauly and Vineeth Post Words Of Gratitude as Their First Film Malarvadi Arts Club Completes 10 Years

For the first time, I did a very 'massy' film and a whole new section of people have seen me in the film. People praised me a lot. Also, it felt like a long holiday while working with Puri sir," Nidhhi recalled. The movie featured Ram Pothineni as the lead character of a contract killer named Shankar, who manages to escape after murdering a politician.

Nabha Natesh and Satyadev Kancharana were also a part of the cast of "iSmart Shankar".

