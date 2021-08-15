Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen in a spy action thriller directed by 'Goodachari' and 'Evaru' editor Garry BH. The announcement was made on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday. Kirrak Party Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Marries Pallavi Varma Amid Lockown, Wedding Photos Go Viral.

According to the film's production team, it will have high-octane action and a large budget. This is the first time that the actor, who's known for his action-centric roles, will be doing a film revolving around the life of a spy. Tollywood Actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s Next Is Titled as 18 Pages! Film to Be Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

Check Out Nikhil Siddhartha's Tweet Below:

Nikhil uploaded the announcement poster of this film, which is also his 19th. The poster reads: "The Hunt Begins Soon". Produced by K. Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2021 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).