A major accident occurred on the sets of the upcoming film The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and backed by Telugu star Ram Charan. A water tank reportedly burst while the team was shooting near Shamshabad, Telangana, leading to a flood-like situation that disrupted filming and injured several crew members present on set. The incident took place during the filming of an action sequence involving a large amount of water.

Ram Charan’s ‘The India House’ Shoot Halted After Water Tank Burst

An unexpected mishap took place on the set of Ram Charan and Nikhil Siddhartha's The India House after a water tank burst, which led to a flood-like situation that injured several crew members. According to sources, an assistant cinematographer was seriously injured, and a few other crew members also sustained injuries during the incident. A video capturing the accident has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows the chaotic scene, highlighting the scale of the damage. Crew members can be seen running, trying to reach higher ground and attempting to protect the filming equipment and whatever else they could from the flooded set.

Viral Video From ‘The India House’ Set

Accident in the sets of #Nikhil film produced by #RamCharan An accident occurred during the shoot of Tollywood young hero Nikhil’s upcoming film The Indian House, which also involves Ram Charan as a producer. A massive water tank, set up near Shamshabad to shoot ocean scenes,… pic.twitter.com/ts9m5XRCrB — Telugu Chitraalu (@TeluguChitraalu) June 11, 2025

While the extent of the damages is still being assessed, viral visuals from the sets of The India House highlight the unpredictable nature of on-location filming, especially when large water containers are involved. The Shamshabad police confirmed that they have not yet received an official report regarding the incident.

Watch ‘The India House’ Announcement Video:

Talking about the film, The India House marks the directorial debut of Ram Vamsi Krishna. The upcoming period drama marks the first project from the Telugu star's new production house, V Mega Pictures, and stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

