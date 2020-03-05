Tollywood Actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s Next Is Titled as 18 Pages! Film to Be Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap

Tollywood Actor Nikhil Siddhartha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in the film Arjun Suravaram, which was a remake of the Tamil film Kanithan. His role of an investigative journalist was appreciated by critics and fans. Nikhil had also confirmed that he would be doing Karthikeya 2, a Chandoo Mondeti directorial. And here is another intriguing news for all his fans! Nikhil has announced about his next project, of which the title has also been announced. Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s next film is titled as 18 Pages. 50 Days Of Sarileru Neekevvaru! Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Fans Celebrate the Success of This Blockbuster Film.

18 Pages will be directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. He has directed two films (Current and Kumari 21F). He has also written scripts of the films Current, 1: Nenokkadine and Rangasthalam. The story and screenplay of 18 Pages is handled by the ace filmmaker, Sukumar, whereas the film’s music will be composed by Gopi Sundar. This upcoming movie will be presented by Allu Aravind and will be produced under the banners of GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings. The makers have shared a still, which is a page from a notebook, and penned down the details on it. Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan's Laidback Lawyer in Pink's Telugu Remake is Strikingly Different from Amitabh Bachchan's OG and Thala Ajith's Tamil Version.

Announcement On The Movie 18 Pages

The makers have also mentioned that the shooting of 18 Pages will be commenced soon. However, neither the dates of the shooting nor its release date has been mentioned. We just cannot wait to know more details of 18 Pages!