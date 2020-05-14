Kirrak Party Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Marries Pallavi Varma Amid Lockown, Wedding Photos Go Viral

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma Wedding (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Another wedding in Tollywood! It was just a few days ago when the popular film producer Dil Raju tied the knot amid lockdown. It was an intimate affair in the presence of the couple’s families and close friends. And now another popular face from Telugu Cinema gets hitched. We’re talking about actor Nikhil Siddhartha! The Kirrak Party actor married Pallavi Varma in Hyderabad amid lockdown and photos from the couple’s wedding ceremony is all over the internet. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Nikhil Siddhartha had gotten engaged to his ladylove Pallavi Varma in on February 1. As per reports, the couple tied the knot today at a farmhouse that is on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony took place at 6.31am, reports Telugu Cinema. The report also states that Nikhil and Pallavi’s wedding was attended only by their close family members and friends. They ensured that social distancing is followed and the guests wear masks. There are numerous pics from the couple’s pre-wedding and wedding ceremony that are doings rounds on social media. In of the pics, you’ll see a signage with the couple’s name that reads, “Masks Here, Sanitizers There, Love Everywhere’. Let’s take a look at Nikhil and Pallavi’s pictures from their special day. Malayalam Actor Chemban Vinod Jose and Mariam Thomas Tie the Knot amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics).

Nikhil Siddhartha Marries Pallavi Varma

Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Couple's Pics From Their Pre-Wedding Puja Ceremony

Nikhil Siddharth and Pallavi wedding preparations are underway. pic.twitter.com/z4B3IEfPcO — Telugucinema.com (@telugucinemacom) May 13, 2020

Newlyweds

Lockdown Wedding

Happy Couple

Nikhil Siddhartha’s wife Pallavi Varma is a Hyderabad-based doctor. These two were in a relationship for two years. Heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!