Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Samantha Akkineni, Allu Sirish and Other South Celebs React on Social Media

The four convicts – Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh – were sentenced to death by a trial court in 2013 and the execution took today, March 20. The four convicts were hanged today at 5.30am in Tihar Jail, Delhi. Be it the commoners or celebs, all have reacted to the execution of the convicts. ‘Finally Justice Is Served’, is what all have to say. It has been seven years since this gang-rape murder case was going on and after the four convicts were executed this morning, the victim’s mother stated, “Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle”. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Bollywood Celebs Say 'Justice is Served'.

There are numerous celebs across industries who have reacted on social media post the four convicts were executed. South celebs such Samantha Akkineni, Allu Sirish, Trisha Krishnan and many others have reacted to the Nirbhaya case. Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, “The biggest virus in our country is the injustice done towards women.Though delayed I’m happy that justice has been served.Finally the faith in our judicial system has been restored! #NirbhayaCase”. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

Karthi

Finally justice for Nirbhaya after 8 years. Wondering how long it will take for the Pollachi case to find justice. It’s been a year already. Hope we don’t forget the lessons we learnt from it! Always stay safe. #NirbhayaCase — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 20, 2020

Allu Sirish

Sibi Sathyaraj

The biggest virus in our country is the injustice done towards women.Though delayed I’m happy that justice has been served.Finally the faith in our judicial system has been restored! #NirbhayaCase — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) March 20, 2020

Samantha Akkineni

Tamannaah Bhatia

Beginning the day with the incredible news that the #Nirbhayacase convicts are executed. Justice has been served. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 20, 2020

Soundarya Rajinikanth

On the Nirbhaya verdict, PM Narendra Modi stated, “Justice has prevailed. It’s of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there’s emphasis on equality and opportunity.”