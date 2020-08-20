Onam is one of the most beautiful and one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the state of Kerala. It is a harvest festival and it is celebrated to commemorate King Mahabali, who is also known as Maveli, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala during the time of Onam. It is a traditional Hindu festival, but celebrated by all Malayalees across the globe. There are various cultural activities that take place during this time and even a non-Hindu participates in it with great zeal. Kilometers & Kilometers Release: Tovino Thomas’ Film to Premiere Directly on TV on This Onam!

The first month according to the Malayalam Calendar is Chingam and Onam falls in this month. The celebrations mark the Malayalam New Year and it happens for ten days. The first (Atham) and the last (Thiruvonam) days are majorly important in Kerala and to the Malayalee communities across the globe. Apart from dressing in traditional kasavu outfits, numerous activities take place. It includes boat races, pulikali, cultural programs, sports competitions, onapattukal (Onam songs), special dance acts, martial arts, pookkalam (floral Rangoli) and many other events. And the most amazing part of it is the Onam Sadya or Onasadya, delicacies traditionally prepared with seasonal vegetables and served on banana leaf. With some beautiful onapattukal played in the background, it is indeed a perfect feast.

There are many Onam songs or onapattukal to celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala. Let’s take a look at those five famous onapattukal that will set the mood perfectly and turn the celebrations into a fun-filled one!

Kuttanadan Punchayile

The song “Kuttanadan Punchayile” is a famous boat race song, which in Malayalam is also known as vanchipattu. The lyrics of this famous Onam track are from the film Kavalam Chundan that released in 1967.

Poovili Poovili Ponnonamaayi

This is a classic Onam song from the 1977 film Vishukanni and sung by the legendary, KJ Yesudas. This song that is filmed around paddy fields is picturised on Prem Nazir and Vidhubala.

Atham Pathinu Ponnonam

The ten days of Onam are sequentially known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and Thiruvonam. And this song, sung by KJ Yesudas, celebrates the tenth and most important day of Onam and that is Thiruvonam.

Onam Vannallo

“Onam Vannallo” is a sweet melody sung by the little artist, Daya Bijibal. It is a rhyme made as a part of Onam in 2014 in which the little singer was featured.

Thiruvaavaniraavu

This lovely track from the film Jacobinte Swargarajyam is sung by Unni Menon and Sithara. It shows how Malayalees across the globe come together and celebrate the festival of Onam with much love and participate in all kinds of cultural activities.

These are some of the popular Onapattukal that you could also try crooning. Here’s wishing each one of you Onashamsakal aka Happy Onam!

