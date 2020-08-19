The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala had recently issued a statement in which they had mentioned that they wouldn’t be cooperating with those filmmakers and producers who are planning to skip theatrical release and opting for a direct OTT release. However, an exception was given to Anto Joseph’s produced film, Kilometers & Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. The exception for this movie to be released directly on OTT was given because it had become victim of piracy. But now Tovino Thomas has confirmed that this Malayalam movie would directly be premiered on television. Aashiq Abu Reacts After FEUOK Supports Tovino Thomas’ ‘Kilometers & Kilometers’ to be Released On OTT Platform (View Post).

Tovino Thomas has shared a glimpse of Kilometers & Kilometers and shared the tweet confirming that this Malayalam movie would be premiered on the channel Asianet during the occasion of Onam. The auspicious festival begins on August 22 and ends on September 2. The makers have not revealed the exact release date yet. This is the first time ever that a Malayalam movie would be released directly on television without being released in theatres or any OTT platform. While sharing the post, Tovino wrote, “#KilometersAndKilometers premiere on #Asianet this Onam!” Kilometers & Kilometers Teaser: Tovino Thomas Is a Die-Hard Mammootty Fan in a Film Whose Title Is Inspired from Mohanlal’s Famous Dialogue (Watch Video).

Kilometers & Kilometers On Asianet

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the film Forensic and it was a super-hit film. Expectations are sky-high from Kilometers & Kilometers. About this movie Tovino says that there is comedy, romance, satire, and a lot more intriguing elements. Directed by Jeo Baby, this movie also features Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva and Basil Joseph. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs of this film, whereas the background score has been composed by Sushin Shyam.

