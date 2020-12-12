Chaitanya JV and Niharika Konidela’s wedding was a royal affair that took place at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace on December 9. With the pre-wedding festivities and the marriage ceremony, it was an extravagant destination event for which the mega family members and near and dear ones of the couple were seen in attendance. Now pictures from the newlyweds’ wedding reception have surfaced online in which the husband and wife duo are looking totally regal. #NisChay Wedding: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony (View Pics and Videos).

After a five-days-long dreamy wedding, the mega family returned back to Hyderabad where Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding reception was hosted. The reception was all about glitz and glamour that took place on Friday night. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Varun Konidela, and many others were seen in attendance. Let’s take a look at the pictures from the starry wedding reception. #NisChay Wedding: Pictures From Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Mehendi Ceremony Take The Internet By Storm!

Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela With NisChay

Varun Konidela With The NewlyWeds

The Royal Couple

All Smiles

Mega Fam

NisChay's Royal Entry

Familia

Owing to the pandemic situation, numerous events are now been organised on a low-scale level. The weddings and other social gatherings have now turned out to be an intimate affair as large gatherings aren’t permitted. We just cannot wait for Chaitanya JV and Niharika Konidela to release pictures from their wedding day!

